Why did so many fast-food restaurants start in Southern California?

Southern California isn’t just the home to health food stores like Erehwon selling $22 strawberry probiotic shakes. Remember, we are the birthplace of more than a dozen fast-food and junk-food restaurants. Just look at this list compiled from a Patt Morrison article that lays out just how many greasy establishments started here in Southern California:See’s Candy, Los Angeles,1921Bob’s Big Boy, Glendale, 1936McDonald’s, San Bernardino, 1940Carl’s Jr., Los Angeles, 1941Baskin-Robbins, Glendale, 1945Hot Dog on a Stick, Santa Monica, 1946Fosters Freeze, Inglewood, 1946Fatburger, Los Angeles, 1947In-N-Out, Baldwin Park, 1948Jack in the Box, San Diego, 1951Wienerschnitzel, Wilmington,1961Taco Bell, Downey, 1962Del Taco, Yermom 1964Panda Express, Pasadena, 1983Juan Pollo, Ontario, 1984So this list raises the questions: Why was Southern California such a fertile plain for fast-food establishments? Well, you have the wide adoption of personal automobiles plus cheap former agricultural land, plus sunshine, plus food you could get quickly and eat on the go. All those things added up to success for many of these companies.