Why did so many fast-food restaurants start in Southern California?
Los Angeles is not as health-obsessed as people may think. Just look at the list of every fast-food restaurant birthed in the sunshine of Southern California.
Share
Southern California isn’t just the home to health food stores like Erehwon selling $22 strawberry probiotic shakes. Remember, we are the birthplace of more than a dozen fast-food and junk-food restaurants. Just look at this list compiled from a Patt Morrison article that lays out just how many greasy establishments started here in Southern California:
See’s Candy, Los Angeles,1921
Bob’s Big Boy, Glendale, 1936
McDonald’s, San Bernardino, 1940
Carl’s Jr., Los Angeles, 1941
Baskin-Robbins, Glendale, 1945
Hot Dog on a Stick, Santa Monica, 1946
Fosters Freeze, Inglewood, 1946
Fatburger, Los Angeles, 1947
In-N-Out, Baldwin Park, 1948
Jack in the Box, San Diego, 1951
Wienerschnitzel, Wilmington,1961
Taco Bell, Downey, 1962
Del Taco, Yermom 1964
Panda Express, Pasadena, 1983
Juan Pollo, Ontario, 1984
So this list raises the questions: Why was Southern California such a fertile plain for fast-food establishments? Well, you have the wide adoption of personal automobiles plus cheap former agricultural land, plus sunshine, plus food you could get quickly and eat on the go. All those things added up to success for many of these companies.
See’s Candy, Los Angeles,1921
Bob’s Big Boy, Glendale, 1936
McDonald’s, San Bernardino, 1940
Carl’s Jr., Los Angeles, 1941
Baskin-Robbins, Glendale, 1945
Hot Dog on a Stick, Santa Monica, 1946
Fosters Freeze, Inglewood, 1946
Fatburger, Los Angeles, 1947
In-N-Out, Baldwin Park, 1948
Jack in the Box, San Diego, 1951
Wienerschnitzel, Wilmington,1961
Taco Bell, Downey, 1962
Del Taco, Yermom 1964
Panda Express, Pasadena, 1983
Juan Pollo, Ontario, 1984
So this list raises the questions: Why was Southern California such a fertile plain for fast-food establishments? Well, you have the wide adoption of personal automobiles plus cheap former agricultural land, plus sunshine, plus food you could get quickly and eat on the go. All those things added up to success for many of these companies.