LA Times Today: Where does all of L.A.’s storm water really go?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

California started 2023 off with a lot of rain. So much rain that most of the state moved out of extreme drought conditions for the first time in two years.



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison looked into where all that storm water really goes, and how people can get involved.