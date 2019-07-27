3.8 earthquake registered near Hollister, Calif.

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported Saturday morning at 2:37 a.m. Pacific time eight miles from Hollister, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 13 miles from Salinas, Calif., 14 miles from Soledad, Calif., 15 miles from Prunedale, Calif., and 22 miles from Gilroy, Calif.

It was followed by a magnitude 3.0 quake in the same area 19 minutes later.

In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three year data sample.

The magnitude 3.8 earthquake occurred at a depth of 2.9 miles; the 3.0 at a depth of 0.7 miles. Did you feel either earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Even if you didn’t feel this small earthquake, you never know when the “big one” is going to strike. Ready yourself by following our five-step earthquake preparedness guide and building your own emergency kit.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.