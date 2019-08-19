Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Officials seize marijuana mixed with jalapeño peppers

Pot and peppers
More than 7,500 pounds of marijuana were found in a shipment of peppers, according to a news release from Customs and Border Protection.
(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Associated Press
Aug. 19, 2019
2:25 AM
Share
SAN DIEGO — 

Officials say they seized $2.3 million worth of marijuana mixed in with a shipment of jalapeño peppers at a Southern California port.

A Customs and Border Protection K-9 unit alerted officers to a shipment of peppers Thursday at the Otay Mesa cargo facility in San Diego.

A CBP news release says officers discovered more than 7,500 pounds of marijuana in the peppers’ pallets.

Advertisement

Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan congratulated the officers on Twitter and noted it was the second large seizure of marijuana there within days.

Authorities seized more than 10,600 pounds of marijuana in a shipment of plastic auto parts at the port Tuesday.

California
Associated Press
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement