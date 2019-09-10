Cal State Fullerton police search for suspected rapist

Cal State Fullerton police are searching for a 25-year-old white man in connection with a rape that occurred on campus at 12 a.m. Tuesday.

According to campus police, the rape occurred inside an elevator of the Nutwood parking structure, on the edge of campus.

Authorities identified the suspect as about 25 years old, 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and light blue or green eyes. At the time of the rape, he was described as wearing a navy blue T-shirt and black shorts. No weapons were used in the attack.

The last reported rape at Cal State Fullerton occurred in January. The campus is outfitted with emergency blue light phones. According to a campus map, several are near the Nutwood parking structure. Campus police also offer a “Rape Aggression Defense” course each semester.

Earlier in August, a retired university administrator was fatally stabbed by a campus employee the first day of classes.