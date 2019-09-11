California tenants could soon see cap on rent increases under bill sent to Newsom

Tenants across California will for the first time have protections against how much landlords can increase their rents after legislators on Wednesday narrowly approved a measure to cap annual rent hikes.

Under Assembly Bill 1482, most yearly rent increases over the next decade will be limited to 5% plus inflation and tenants will receive protections against being evicted without cause. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who brokered the deal that led to its passage, must still sign the bill for the rent caps to take effect Jan. 1.

In passing the legislation, California will become the third state to advance comprehensive limits on rents this year, following Oregon and New York. California’s rent cap will be more restrictive than Oregon’s — though Oregon’s doesn’t expire after 10 years — but elements of New York’s proposal, which limits how much landlords can increase rents when new tenants move in, are stronger.

The move came less than a year after California voters decisively rejected a ballot initiative that would have allowed cities and counties to impose much stricter versions of local rent controls.

The legislation does not change the rules for tenants already under rent control rules in Los Angeles, San Francisco and other cities across the state. But more than 2 million additional apartments in those cities and elsewhere in California will be covered by some limitation on annual rent increases, according to an estimate by UC Berkeley’s Terner Center for Housing Innovation. The cap does not apply to apartments built within the last 15 years or single-family home rentals unless they’re owned by corporations or institutional investors.

The bill also limits the ability of landlords to evict tenants without documented lease violations after a renter has lived in an apartment for a year. A landlord who wants to convert a building to condominiums or make substantial renovations to units could also evict tenants but would have to then pay relocation assistance equal to one month’s rent.

Research by the Terner Center and others has found that the bill would not affect the majority of rent increases in the state but could limit substantial, one-time rent hikes while the state is mired in a deep housing affordability crisis. Some 9.5 million renters — more than half of California’s tenant population — are burdened by high rents, spending at least 30% of their income on housing costs, according to a recent estimate by UC Berkeley’s Haas Institute for a Fair and Inclusive Society.

Economists have also warned the bill could lead to more frequent rent increases for tenants from landlords worried about the new limitations and increase the number of apartments converted to condominiums, decreasing the amount of homes available to rent.

The bill’s passage followed political jostling that scrambled traditional fault lines between the real estate and development industry and renter groups at the state Capitol.

In February, Newsom called for lawmakers to pass a package of renter protection bills but did not specify what he wanted. Soon after, Chiu introduced his bill with the backing of a coalition of renter groups.

But the bill faced significant opposition, including from the California Apartment Assn., the state’s largest landlord organization, which spent tens of millions of dollars to defeat last year’s rent control initiative. It advanced out of the Assembly in the spring only after Chiu agreed to limit rent increases for the next three years to 7% plus inflation annually at the behest of the California Assn. of Realtors.

The issue took a dramatic turn last month when Newsom announced at a news conference that he wanted the rent cap bill to be stronger than it was. The ensuing negotiations led the apartment association to drop its opposition after Newsom and bill supporters loosened the anti-eviction rules while the cap itself was tightened. But the decision turned the Realtors’ group into strong opponents.

Despite the passage of AB 1482, the debate over rent control is unlikely to end in California. Tenant advocates are continuing to push for more restrictive local rent controls, with Los Angeles County this week passing a measure that would limit rent increases in unincorporated areas for apartments built before 1995 to 3% to 4% per year.

The Los Angeles-based AIDS Healthcare Foundation, which funded last year’s statewide initiative, is collecting signatures to put another rent control measure on the November 2020 ballot. The foundation opposes AB 1482, with its president, Michael Weinstein, arguing the bill doesn’t go far enough to protect renters.