Navigating LAX and other Southern California airports

Terminal B (Tom Bradley International)

Aeroflot

Air China

Air France

Air Italy

Air New Zealand

Air Tahiti Nui

Alaska *

Alitalia

ANA (All Nippon)

Asiana

Austrian Airlines

Avianca **

British Airways

Cathay Pacific

China Airlines

China Eastern

China Southern

Copa **

El Al Israel

Emirates

Etihad

EVA Air

Fiji Airways

Finnair

Hainan Airlines

Hong Kong Airlines

Iberia

Interjet **

Japan Airlines

KLM

Korean Air

LATAM Airlines

LOT Polish

Lufthansa

Malaysia

Norwegian Airlines

Philippine Airlines

Qantas

Qatar Airways

Saudia

Scandinavian Airlines

Sichuan Airlines

Singapore

Southwest *** (international)

Swiss

Thai

Turkish

Virgin Australia **

Volaris

Xiamen Airlines

(Los Angeles Times)

* Alaska: All inbound international flights after 7 p.m. arrive at Terminal B (Tom Bradley). The rest arrive and depart at Terminal 6.

** Avianca, Copa, Interjet and Virgin Australia passengers check in at Terminal 3 and walk to Terminal B, where flights depart/arrive.

*** Southwest international passengers check in at Terminal 1 and walk to Terminal B, where flights depart/arrive.

**** WestJet passengers check in at Terminal 2 and take the shuttle from Gate 22A to Terminal 3, where flights depart/arrive.

Los Angeles International, Hollywood Burbank, John Wayne, Long Beach and Ontario International airports. Graphics reporting by Bharbi Hazarika