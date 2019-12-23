San Diego sergeant arrested in Carlsbad on suspicion of domestic violence

A San Diego police sergeant was arrested in his Carlsbad home Sunday morning on suspicion of domestic violence, police said Monday.

Sgt. Don Williams, 56, was taken into custody after Carlsbad police were called to his home about 9:35 a.m.

Carlsbad Lt. Jason Jackowski said police officers had received a report of domestic violence, but declined to provide any further details. The sergeant was off duty and was arrested without incident, San Diego police said in a statement.

Williams was booked into the Vista jail. As of midday Monday, Williams’ name could not be found in online jail records, indicating he had bailed out.

He has been placed on unpaid leave from the San Diego Police Department and his “police officer powers” have been removed by Chief David Nisleit, San Diego police said in a statement. Williams has been with the department more than 22 years and was assigned to the Mid-City Division.

The Carlsbad Police Department is investigating the incident.

Lopez-Villafaña writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.