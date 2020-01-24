Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes near Barstow, sending weak shaking into L.A.

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake ruptured in the Mojave Desert on Friday at 7:03 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey, sending weak shaking as far away as Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Strong shaking occurred at its remote epicenter, but the shaking was already light by the time it reached the nearest population center in Barstow about 14 miles away.

The earthquake occurred 33 miles from Apple Valley, 37 miles from Adelanto, 37 miles from California City and 37 miles from Victorville.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 2.3 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by reading our five-step earthquake preparedness guide.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.