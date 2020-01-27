LAPD officer arrested on suspicion of stealing cash from backpack

A Los Angeles Police Department officer was arrested Monday on suspicion of stealing cash from a backpack while narcotics officers conducted enforcement of an illegal cannabis grow facility.

Northeast area police Officer Louis Mota was taken into custody after a person working at the facility told an LAPD supervisor that money was missing from her backpack, according to a statement by the LAPD. A review of camera footage led investigators to believe Mota had taken the money.

Mota was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of misdemeanor theft. He has since been released and assigned home, pending the outcome of an administrative and criminal investigation.

“No employee of this Department is above the law, and we will not tolerate any individual who betrays the public’s trust through this type of behavior,” said LAPD Chief Michel Moore in a statement.