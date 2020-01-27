Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

LAPD officer arrested on suspicion of stealing cash from backpack

By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
Jan. 27, 2020
9:33 PM
A Los Angeles Police Department officer was arrested Monday on suspicion of stealing cash from a backpack while narcotics officers conducted enforcement of an illegal cannabis grow facility.

Northeast area police Officer Louis Mota was taken into custody after a person working at the facility told an LAPD supervisor that money was missing from her backpack, according to a statement by the LAPD. A review of camera footage led investigators to believe Mota had taken the money.

Mota was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of misdemeanor theft. He has since been released and assigned home, pending the outcome of an administrative and criminal investigation.

“No employee of this Department is above the law, and we will not tolerate any individual who betrays the public’s trust through this type of behavior,” said LAPD Chief Michel Moore in a statement.

Leila Miller
Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.
