Shooting leaves Woodland Hills wife dead and husband wounded, police say

A woman was killed and her husband was wounded early Thursday when an assailant opened fire outside of a home in Woodland Hills, police said.

Officers responded to the 23000 block of Gainford Street shortly after 1 a.m. after receiving reports of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived, they found a woman dead and a man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound, said Officer Tony Im, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

The woman, who was in her 60s, was outside the home when the shooting began. She has not been identified. Her husband, who was inside, was injured when a round went through the front door, LAPD Det. Mark O’Donnell said.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, O’Donnell said. Authorities are searching for an unknown number of suspects, who fled the scene before officers arrived.

Video from the scene showed investigators scouring the home’s front lawn for evidence early Thursday. Authorities are looking for any houses in the area with security cameras, which investigators think could help them get a description of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact LAPD’s Valley Homicide Bureau at (818) 374-9550.