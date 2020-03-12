Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Shooting leaves Woodland Hills wife dead and husband wounded, police say

woodlandhillsshooting.jpg
Authorities investigate the scene of a shooting outside a Woodland Hills home early Thursday.
(OnScene.TV)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
March 12, 2020
9:51 AM
A woman was killed and her husband was wounded early Thursday when an assailant opened fire outside of a home in Woodland Hills, police said.

Officers responded to the 23000 block of Gainford Street shortly after 1 a.m. after receiving reports of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived, they found a woman dead and a man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound, said Officer Tony Im, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

The woman, who was in her 60s, was outside the home when the shooting began. She has not been identified. Her husband, who was inside, was injured when a round went through the front door, LAPD Det. Mark O’Donnell said.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, O’Donnell said. Authorities are searching for an unknown number of suspects, who fled the scene before officers arrived.

Video from the scene showed investigators scouring the home’s front lawn for evidence early Thursday. Authorities are looking for any houses in the area with security cameras, which investigators think could help them get a description of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact LAPD’s Valley Homicide Bureau at (818) 374-9550.

California
Hannah Fry
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
