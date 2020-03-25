San Francisco says it could face coronavirus crisis on par with New York

San Francisco city leaders said Wednesday that it was “plausible” San Francisco could face a coronavirus health crisis on par with that now occurring in New York City and fall short 1,500 ventilators and 5,000 hospital beds.

“It is not even a question as to whether we will need more,” Mayor London Breed said during an hourlong news conference.

She called on the state and federal government for more assistance.

Breed also repeatedly asked the public to remain at home and engage in social distancing.

Advertisement

If people fail to do so, she said, they or their sick relatives may have to be turned away from hospitals because of shortages, she said.

San Francisco now has 178 confirmed cases of the virus and one death. City officials who spoke at the news conference said social distancing appears to be helping, but the number of cases rises daily.

“Sadly, things are going to get worse,” Breed said.

The news conference appeared aimed at countering contradicting President Trump and others who contend the stay-home orders are excessive.

Advertisement

“I know there are people out there who will lead you to believe our efforts are too aggressive, but I cannot stress enough just how vital they are,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, director of public health for San Francisco.

He said the city expects the initial surge to start within two weeks but he could not estimate how long it would last.

“It is plausible that we could have a scenario similar to what is playing out in New York this very day,” he said. “If that happens, our surge capacity will be far exceeded.”

The city has been ramping up for the crisis, securing new hospital beds, postponing elective surgeries and acquiring hotel rooms where infected people can isolate.

San Francisco is much smaller than New York and so far has a fraction of the cases. New York City now has more than 17,800 cases and at least 192 deaths. New York state as a whole has more than 30,800 cases and at least 285 deaths.