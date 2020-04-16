Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

The sounds of mariachis come to life in Boyle Heights

Mariachi plaza
Israel Moreno, center, Jose Cervantes, right, and other musicians join in solidarity at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights to ask local officials for financial help during the pandemic.
(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Gary Coronado
April 16, 2020
6 AM
Share

De la Sierra Morena (From the Sierra Morena),

Cielito lindo, vienen bajando (Sweet little heaven, is prancing down),

Un par de ojitos negros (A pair of little black eyes),

Cielito lindo, de contrabando (Sweet little heaven, is sneaking by).

Advertisement
Advertisement

More than a dozen musicians from mariachi groups in Boyle Heights and the surrounding area gathered to play several songs at Mariachi Plaza, asking Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles Councilman Jose Huizar for economic support during the coronavirus pandemic sweeping Los Angeles County.

Ay, ay, ay, ay ( Ay, ay, ay, ay),

Canta y no llores ( Sing, don’t cry),

Porque cantando se alegran ( Because singing makes rejoice),

Cielito lindo, los corazones ( Sweet little heaven, our hearts),

The musicians have been out of work for six weeks and need help to pay rent and bills and to support their families. Since the pandemic broke out, many of their jobs have dried up.

Advertisement

Mariachi musicians
Alex Cisneros, second from left, with other mariachis.
(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
Mariachi Plaza
Alejandro Bustos with his trumpet.
(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
Mariachi Plaza
Fernando Cortes walks home along First Street after the performance.
(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

“We are asking for support, we would like for our message to get out to organizations that can help us because all of the mariachi are in a disastrous situation.”
Israel Moreno, of Boyle Heights
Mariachi Plaza
Francisco Hernandez performs with other mariachis.
(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
Mariachi Alejandro Bustos uses his tie as a face mask
Alejandro Bustos uses his tie as a mask.
(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
Mariachi Plaza
Alejandro Bustos, left, crosses First Street after the performance.
(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

As the mariachis played, passing cars honked in support. A small crowd gathered to hear the heartwarming music so often heard at the plaza and at community events. When they finished playing, the crowd began to applaud and asked for more.

California
Photos from the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic
THE CORONAVIRUS SURGE IN SAN DIEGO
California
Photos from the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic
Inside look with doctors and nurses at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
California
17 heartwarming photos show first responders’ gratitude for healthcare workers
Orange County first responders participate in a drive-by parade of gratitude for employees at UC Irvine Medical Center as they battle COVID-19, where they currently have 8 patients with the virus
California
17 heartwarming photos show first responders’ gratitude for healthcare workers
Firefighters and law enforcement officers from L.A. to Laguna Beach express their gratitude to healthcare workers for their efforts in fighting COVID-19.
Advertisement

California
Animals are taking over. These stunning photos show Yosemite without tourists
Yosemite National Park during the time of coronavirus Covid 19 Los Angeles Times photographer Carolyn Cole
California
Animals are taking over. These stunning photos show Yosemite without tourists
The deer, bobcats, coyotes and bears no longer have to deal with the hordes of camera-toting tourist vying to capture nature. They now roam unfettered.

CaliforniaEntertainment & ArtsMusicCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Gary Coronado
Follow Us
Gary Coronado has been a staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times since 2016. He is a 2007 Pulitzer Prize finalist in feature photography for images of Central Americans risking life and limb as they jump aboard the trains from southern Mexico bound for the United States and a 2005 Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news photography for team coverage of hurricanes. He began freelancing for the Orange County Register and relocated to south Florida in 2001, when he was awarded a fellowship through the Freedom Forum. Coronado grew up in Southern California and graduated from USC.
More From the Los Angeles Times