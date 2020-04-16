The sounds of mariachis come to life in Boyle Heights

De la Sierra Morena (From the Sierra Morena),
Cielito lindo, vienen bajando (Sweet little heaven, is prancing down),
Un par de ojitos negros (A pair of little black eyes),
Cielito lindo, de contrabando (Sweet little heaven, is sneaking by).
More than a dozen musicians from mariachi groups in Boyle Heights and the surrounding area gathered to play several songs at Mariachi Plaza, asking Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles Councilman Jose Huizar for economic support during the coronavirus pandemic sweeping Los Angeles County.
Ay, ay, ay, ay ( Ay, ay, ay, ay),
Canta y no llores ( Sing, don’t cry),
Porque cantando se alegran ( Because singing makes rejoice),
Cielito lindo, los corazones ( Sweet little heaven, our hearts),
The musicians have been out of work for six weeks and need help to pay rent and bills and to support their families. Since the pandemic broke out, many of their jobs have dried up.
“We are asking for support, we would like for our message to get out to organizations that can help us because all of the mariachi are in a disastrous situation.”
As the mariachis played, passing cars honked in support. A small crowd gathered to hear the heartwarming music so often heard at the plaza and at community events. When they finished playing, the crowd began to applaud and asked for more.