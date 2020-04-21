How Long Beach fought the spread of coronavirus after firefighters became ill

On a cold Sunday night in March, 34-year-old James Dolas, a firefighter and paramedic with the Long Beach Fire Department began to feel ill.

By the following morning, Dolas had a fever, sore throat and muscle pain. Then his supervisor called with worrying news: Dolas and other firefighters at Station 11 may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

One day later, Dolas learned that he was just one of eight firefighters who tested positive for COVID-19. Within a week, that number doubled.

Soon, Dolas was quarantining himself in the back of his house, barricading the French doors of the room with a chair to keep his three-year-old daughter -- who tried to entertain her dad by dancing -- from getting in.

“It created a new set of challenges for my family. They’re use to seeing me gone for a couple of days but not for that length of time, especially in these conditions,” Dolas said. “The kids our young and I’m involved heavily in their lives. They missed dad as much as dad missed them.”

For the Long Beach Department, the outbreak provoked a race to contain the spread of the virus -- and led to changes, including the creation of a specialized coronavirus emergency calls unit, likely to remain mainstays of how their first responders react to possibly infected patients.

The department also turned to its Hazmat team to decontaminate ambulances that transported COVID-19 patients.

Long Beach Fire Chief Xavier Espino said the episode was a “gut punch” given how many firefighters tested positive for coronavirus in such a short amount of time, but that it was also a valuable learning experience.

“It was a great moment on how we bounced back and responded to that,” he said.

‘A shot to the gut’

When the first three cases of COVID-19 were announced in Long Beach on March 9, city officials were already following the state’s lead, issuing local and health emergencies, along with heeding guidelines suggested by the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention.

The city shifted to a unified command, allowing Long Beach departments to coordinate an effective response to the pandemic while providing routine services to residents.

Espino said more than a dozen fire personnel were part of that effort. As a result, there was a reduction in staffing that led the department to cancel time off and vacation time for a short while.

“We were very, very lean,” Espino said. “We did think about alternative staffing, if things got bad what would that look like for us, so we had plans for that.”

Espino said his department had reached out to fire agencies in New York, Washington and in the Bay Area for guidance. They wanted to know what protocols they had in place to keep their staff safe. Firefighters were already using personal protective equipment and were practicing good hygiene.

But the department implemented suggestions from the other cities, including by creating decontamination areas where firefighters could remove their fire gear.

Emergency dispatchers were also told to help screen for possible coronavirus patients and relay the information to first responders. Fire paramedics would try to request that patients meet them outside. If that wasn’t possible, Espino said a paramedic would first go inside and assess the patient while the rest of the fire crew waited outside.

Social distancing proved to be tricky for the firefighters, since they live and work together. Espino said at shift change, as many as 20 firefighters could be at a station. In retrospect, such a routine probably contributed to the spread of the coronavirus among firefighters.

Espino said it wasn’t until March 24, a Tuesday, when he learned that several firefighters at Station 11 were feeling sick. Headaches, dry coughs, fevers. At least five firefigthers had gone in for testing that day and Espino was waiting for the results to come in.

“I was steeling myself up for maybe one person to come back positive,” the fire chief said. “The initial five tests came back positive, which was a shot to the gut.”

An hour alter, three more tests came back and they too showed positive for COVID-19.

“It was kind of devastating for us to have that happen in one full swoop,” Espino said.

He said the department immediately moved personnel that had not come into contact with the eight firefighters to station 12, about two miles away. There the firefighters would continue to respond to emergency calls. Espino said the department hired a cleaning company to disinfect Fire Station 11 so that it could be operational by the end of that Tuesday.

‘I didn’t think I had it’

Among those who had fallen ill and got tested on Tuesday was Charles Hakopian. At home that afternoon, the 34-year old firefighter stood next to his wife, put his phone on speaker and listened as a health official confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Like other firefighters, Hakopian thought at most they had caught a case of the common cold or a relatively mild flu. They knew firefighters were prone to sicknesses because of the long hours at work and lack of sleep. Station 11 was one of the busiest fire houses in the city.

The firefighters felt like they had been careful. When they responded to emergency calls they made sure to wear their personal protective equipment: N95 masks, gloves, gowns and goggles. They made sure to remove their fire gear outside of the fire station and regularly washed their uniforms. They practiced good hygiene and wiped the station -- and even the paramedic trucks -- down with bleach and disinfectant wipes. During off hours, they stayed home unless it was necessary to go outdoors.

“We take all the proper precautions in protecting ourselves,” Hakopian said. “Until I got my results, I didn’t think I had it.”

After getting his results, he immediately worried that he had infected his family.

“They haven’t left the house in a week in a half to two weeks, so if they were to get sick it was something I brought home,” Hakopian said. “That was my biggest concern.”

Hakopian had already been home sick before he took the test. Over the phone, the health official could only tell him and his wife to stay home and try to keep a distance from each other.

The Hakopians had dealt with hard times before and had often turn to their faith.

“This is just another thing that God’s going to get us through,” Hakopian recalled thinking.

It was about 6 p.m. on that Tuesday when Dolas got the call from the health department. Dolas said he called his wife.

Dolas felt relief to get the results, but like Hakopian worried that he had passed on the virus to his wife, and his three and one-year old girls. He eventually told his older child that he was sick and couldn’t be close to her. She would come by the door and check on him, sometimes dancing beyond the glass of the French doors for her father’s entertainment.

On his off days Dolas often cared for the girls while his wife worked. He would make them Mickey Mouse pancakes or whatever they craved that day. He put them down for nap time and at night. He missed sitting by his three-year as she learned colors, shapes and how to draw. Or taking evening walks with her.

“She just learned to ride her bicycle with training wheels and now we weren’t able to do that,” Dolas said. “You miss out. It’s hard.”

‘Life is going to change a little bit’

Shortly after the discovery that eight of its firefighters were sick, the fire department planned to conduct more tests. They focused mostly on those who had come into contact with those firefighters. As the number of cases grew in Long Beach so did the number of firefighters that tested positive for COVID-19.

As of April 1, a total of 16 firefighters have tested positive. A majority of the firefighters were from Station 11. Espino said there have been no new cases since, and that the department has taken steps designed to prevent future outbreaks among its ranks.

Fire officials said they’re unable to trace the source of the infection. They said firefighters had been responding to emergency calls involving people that had been screened positive for coronavirus.

Hakopian and Dolas said they both responded to calls that resulted in a patient testing for COVID-19 .

On April 19, the department launched a specialized team to handle suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients. The Mobile Assessment Team (MAT), made up of two paramedics and one ambulance, will be dispatched to patients who have COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms associated with the disease.

“This new mobile team will ensure that we are containing the spread of COVID-19 as best as possible,” Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement.

City officials said the team will be outfitted with personal protective equipment and will undergo specialized sanitizing. They said the sanitation process would also be completed at designated locations to mitigate the potential spread to other facilities, equipment and materials.

Espino said special unit will remain in effect until further notice.

Hakopian and Dolas have since returned to work. The firefighters said they’re not sure they’re done learning about the whole experience, given how fast things seem to be moving.

“Obviously we’ve learned a lot up to this point,” Dolas said. “But I’m sure after all this is done there will be a lot other policy changes. I’m sure life is going to change a little bit.”