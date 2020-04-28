Some California businesses could reopen within weeks as state fights coronavirus, Newsom says

California businesses seen as presenting less risk of spreading the coronavirus could open in the near future under a plan Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled Tuesday, the first of what he suggested were several slow steps toward easing the statewide shutdown order.

“We believe we are weeks, not months, away from making meaningful modifications” in the current restrictions, Newsom said.

But Newsom’s announcement of a four-phase plan did not come with a guaranteed timetable. He said while current public health indicators such as hospitalizations and testing capacity look promising, additional progress needs to be made toward slowing the spread of the virus.

1 / 85 Healthcare workers celebrate as Claudia Martinez is discharged from the ICU after she reocvered from COVID-19 at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times) 2 / 85 Carson residents Kaeli Burks, 3, left, and her cousin Bailey Watson, 5, look out the window of their car after their mothers helped them with self-testing at a new drive-up testing site for COVID-19 in Carson. Free COVID-19 testing is available to all city residents thanks to a partnership between the city and US Health Fairs. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 3 / 85 Norm and Tracy Kahn enjoy eating dinner outside on a small cafe table sitting in blue chairs on their side yard during the coronavirus pandemic on April 27, 2020 in Riverside, California. ‘During this pandemic, eating outside offers us an opportunity to change surrounding and appreciate the calmness of being outdoors among trees, scents from nature and the sounds of birds, " she said. Also adding, “Mixing up where we eat puts variety into our days and takes away the sameness of feeling trapped at home.” (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times) 4 / 85 Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center nurses carry supplies outside the hospital. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times) 5 / 85 Tom Sean Foley pauses on a walk with his kids, Cathelen Claire, “C.C.,” 3 and Timothy Joseph,4, to take a photo in front of the “Love Wall,” mural by artist Curtis Kulig, outside of Smashbox Studios in Culver City. (Jay L. Clendenin/Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times) 6 / 85 Protesters stand along Mission Blvd. in Pacific Beach during A Day of Liberty rally on Sunday, April 26, 2020. The protesters were against the government shutdown due to the coronavirus. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune) 7 / 85 People make orders at a food truck along Shoreline Avenue in Long Beach. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 8 / 85 An aerial view of surfers waiting for a wave as they join thousands of beach-goers enjoying a warm, sunny day in Newport Beach. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times) 9 / 85 Beach goers ignore social distancing and beach closures as they walk on an access road to Salt Creek Beach in Dana Point. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times) 10 / 85 Medical staff, wearing protective gear, work inside a COVID-19 isolation area inside the emergency department at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center in Los Angeles, where patients with the virus are being treated. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times) 11 / 85 Bowie Davis, 3, plays in her kiddie pool while her dad, Ed Davis, watches at their home near The Strand in Hermosa Beach. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Los Angeles Times) 12 / 85 \\A woman walks out onto the sand at a deserted Venice Beach in spite of law enforcement efforts to keep people off of closed Los Angeles County beaches. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) 13 / 85 Neighbors practice social distancing while enjoying the nice weather near The Strand in Hermosa Beach. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Los Angeles Times) 14 / 85 Counter-protesters attend a protest to call on state and local officials to reopen the economy in downtown Los Angeles. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times) 15 / 85 A group of protesters cheer on cars during a vehicle caravan protest to call on state and local officials to reopen the economy in downtown Los Angeles. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times) 16 / 85 Cedar Mountain Post Acute Rehabilitation staff member Navi Cavaltera waters a flower pot put up by the community to show their support for the nursing staff of the facility in Yucaipa. Eighteen of 20 coronavirus-related deaths in Yucaipa were residents of the skilled nursing facility. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times) 17 / 85 A pedestrian wearing a protective mask passes a mural on a store on Melrose Avenue in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 18 / 85 Jonte Florence, a freestyle dancer, does a handstand on a mostly empty Hollywood Walk of Fame. Florence said he normally performs for hundreds of tourists along the busy street. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 19 / 85 The Tyrannosaurus rex overlooking the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue from the Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum wears a protective mask while practicing social distancing. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 20 / 85 Businesses are shuttered and pedestrians are few and far between on Hollywood Boulevard. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 21 / 85 Daniel Rogerson wears a vintage military gas mask while riding a bike along the beach path in Santa Monica, which is closed to enforce social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 22 / 85 A man gets some exercise on Santa Monica Beach, which is closed to enforce social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 23 / 85 A face mask seller in colorful dress appears to be part of a mural behind a bus stop on Soto Street on Saturday morning in Los Angeles. Life around Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. and Soto St. has slow down as California officials extended stay-at-home orders into May and residents entered Easter weekend with unprecedented limits on their movements. Most of the people are adhering to the orders by mayor to wear masks while out running errands. Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times) 24 / 85 Life around Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. and Soto St. has slow down as California officials extended stay-at-home orders into May and residents entered Easter weekend with unprecedented limits on their movements. Most of the people are adhering to the orders by mayor to wear masks while out running errands. Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times) 25 / 85 UC Irvine Medical Center health care workers return their gratitude as about 25 Orange County first responders vehicles participate in a drive-by parade of gratitude as they battle COVID-19 at the hospital. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times) 26 / 85 Billy Budd, 55, of Hollywood, walks along Hollywood Blvd. in Hollywood with a protective face covering against the coronavirus. Budd is a scenic artist for movies and television who is currently out of work due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times) 27 / 85 Stuart Reyes and his sister, Stephanie, sell masks for $5 each at 3000 block of West Century Boulevard in Inglewood. Stuart said he is selling masks to support his mother. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times) 28 / 85 A jogger runs on a closed trail past dozens of pieces of caution tape, torn off by hikers and mountain bikers at El Escorpion Canyon Park on Saturday in West Hills. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times) 29 / 85 Alex Herron and nurse Mercy Pineda at a blood drive sponsored by USC athletics and the American Red Cross at USC’s Galen Center. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times) 30 / 85 Los Angeles City Hall displays blue lights to show support for healthcare workers and first responders. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) 31 / 85 After being indoors for several days because of rainy weather and coronavirus stay-at-home orders, Olivia Jacobs, 4, and her mom, Cia Jacobs, enjoy a warm and sunny afternoon making chalk drawings on the sidewalk in front of their home in West Hills. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) 32 / 85 An Oceanview Plaza security guard sports a whimsical mask while on patrol. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 33 / 85 Jacob De Wilde, left, and Lesli Lytle load a car with food during a food distribution organized to mark Good Friday. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times) 34 / 85 As a late season storm continues to make its way across the Southland, a young basketball player dribbles along an alley through an Elysian Park neighborhood in Los Angeles. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times) 35 / 85 People are silhouetted in a window of an apartment building in Hollywood, where a stay-at-home order remains in effect to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 36 / 85 The Wilshire Grand Center display blue lights and a heart to show support for health care workers and first responders. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) 37 / 85 Women wear masks as they stroll along Highland Avenue in Hollywood. Wearing masks while outdoors now is mandatory in the city of Los Angeles. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 38 / 85 Pascacio DaVinci uses two campers as housing and storage for his artwork. He has been a street vendor in South L.A. for more than 20 years. “If it’s my time to die, it’s my time to die,” he said. “Mask or no mask, it won’t matter.” (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 39 / 85 Patients are removed from Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after 39 tested positive for the coronavirus and nursing staff was not showing up to work. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 40 / 85 A man drops off his self-administered coronavirus test in a blue bin at a drive-up test site at the Veterans Administration Parking Lot 15 outside of Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times) 41 / 85 A mural and quote by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. overlooks a new mobile testing site for people with symptoms of the coronavirus at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in South Los Angeles. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) 42 / 85 A specimen is turned in at the new mobile testing site for people with symptoms of the coronavirus at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in South Los Angeles. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) 43 / 85 Hippie Kitchen in Los Angeles hands out food, water and toiletries to homeless people and residents of skid row. Additionally, masks were offered to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times) 44 / 85 Nurses pose for a fun photo between breaks in drive-through public testing for the coronavirus at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times) 45 / 85 Anthony Antonio, left, buys a mask along Prairie Avenue in Hawthorne. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) 46 / 85 A man wearing a mask walks along Anaheim Street in Long Beach. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has announced an order requiring all residents to wear a face covering when visiting the majority of essential businesses, in hopes that it will protect workers and slow the spread of the coronavirus. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 47 / 85 A woman shows her notice from her doctor that allows her to obtain a test for coronavirus at a new drive-up testing site in a parking lot at the South Bay Galleria in Redondo Beach. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times) 48 / 85 LAPD clears people from using the skate park at Venice Beach during the coronavirus stay-at-home order in Venice Beach. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times) 49 / 85 The sun sets as a lonely figure cycling up the 1st Street bridge toward Boyle Heights. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times) 50 / 85 Matthew Huff, left, who has lived in Los Angeles for 10 years and works as a personal trainer and rideshare driver, works out with his friend Cuauhtli, last name not given, at a park in the Boyle Heights neighborhood in Los Angeles. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times) 51 / 85 Wearing gloves and a mask, Robyn Freeman of Orange County prays after taking Communion on Sunday at the Godspeak Calvary Church in Newbury Park. Communion was given at the church using social distancing and other precautions. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times) 52 / 85 A person who wishes to remain anonymous strikes from her car to support McDonald’s employees who are demanding the company cover healthcare costs of any worker or immediate family member who gets sick from COVID-19 in Los Angeles. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times) 53 / 85 Cassidy Roosen, with Beach Cities Health District, holds up a sign that says, “We’re All in This Together,” while waiting to direct cars at a drive-through, appointment-only coronavirus testing location at the South Bay Galleria in Redondo Beach. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times) 54 / 85 Juliann Hartman, center, and her husband, Butch, wave signs they created to cheer up people on Calabasas Road in Calabasas during the pandemic. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times) 55 / 85 Grace Carter, 15, of Riverside, practices a dance routine at home after dance classes and school were canceled. She has to use the Zoom app on her iPhone to practice with her dance group."It’s hard. My bedroom is a smaller space. I miss all my friends at the studio,” Grace said. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times) 56 / 85 A man works from his home in Long Beach. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times) 57 / 85 A San Bernardino County healthcare worker takes a sample at a coronavirus drive-through testing site at the county fairgrounds in Victorville. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times) 58 / 85 A Metro general service employee disinfects a bench in Boyle Heights. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) 59 / 85 A runner jogs past the Pottery Barn in Pasadena. Some businesses in the area have boarded up their stores. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) 60 / 85 Raquel Lezama and daughter Monica Ramos collect meals for the family at Manual Arts High School. Lezama was laid off from her $17.76-an-hour job at a Beverly Hills hotel. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) 61 / 85 Homeless artist Matteo defends his work against removal by the Los Angeles Sanitation Department and police in Venice. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times) 62 / 85 A medical staff member enters Cedar Mountain Post Acute Care Facility in Yucaipa after 51 residents and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 63 / 85 The Iron City Tavern in San Pedro tries an incentive to lure takeout customers. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times) 64 / 85 Healthcare workers gather outside UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center to call for further action from the federal government in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 65 / 85 Kristen Edgerle of Victorville collects information from a blood donor before drawing blood at The Richard Nixon Presidential Library blood drive during the coronavirus pandemic in Yorba Linda. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times) 66 / 85 A woman has the sidewalk all to herself while walking along California St. in downtown Ventura. Foot traffic is very light as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times) 67 / 85 Shauna Jin of Los Angeles, with her dog, Bodhi, practices social distancing with John Kiss of Los Angeles at the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) 68 / 85 A lending library had some additional useful items, including a roll of toilet paper and cans of beans and corn, in a Hermosa Beach neighborhood. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 69 / 85 Protesters drive by the Getty House, the home of L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, in Hancock Park. Tenant advocates are demanding a total moratorium on evictions during the coronavirus crisis. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 70 / 85 Venice residents Emily Berry and Gavin Kelley take a break at Venice Beach. Berry, a cocktail waitress at Enterprise Fish Co., lost her job due to the coronavirus outbreak, and Kelley, a manager at a performing arts school with a focus on music, said that he still has a job and that classes at the school will resume online this coming Monday. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times) 71 / 85 The JW Marriott at L.A. Live is sharing a message of hope with red lights in 34 windows, creating a 19-story display on the hotel’s north side. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) 72 / 85 Juan Diaz Jr., a lifelong Dodgers fan, prays that the season will start by May in front of Dodger Stadium on what would have been opening day. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times) 73 / 85 Hayley, CEO and founder of Love My Neighbor Foundation, right, dances with Crystal Armster, 51, while she and her colleagues continue to feed the homeless on skid row amid the pandemic. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 74 / 85 A masked passenger on a Metro bus in downtown Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 75 / 85 Dede Oneal waits for a coronavirus test at the Crenshaw Christian Center in South Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 76 / 85 A man in a mask passes a closed restaurant along Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 77 / 85 Artist Corie Mattie paints a mural on the side of a pop-up store as a man takes a picture in West Hollywood. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 78 / 85 Medical assistant Zoila Villalta works with Rosie Boston, 32, of Glendale, who is donating blood for her first time at L.A. Care Health Plan downtown. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times) 79 / 85 A couple wait for a bus outside the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 80 / 85 With all Los Angeles schools closed until further notice, LAUSD buses sit idle in Gardena. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) 81 / 85 A lone traveler makes his way to catch a flight in Tom Bradley International Terminal. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 82 / 85 Denise Young looks on as her daughter, Allison, 9, a fourth-grader at EARThS (Environmental Academy of Research Technology and Earth Sciences) Magnet School in Newbury Park, receives a Chromebook. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times) 83 / 85 Hollywood Boulevard is devoid of the usual crowds. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) 84 / 85 Michael Ray, 11, plays before a movie at the Paramount Drive-In. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 85 / 85 Isabella Leader, 15, counts how many flags have been left for World War II veteran Lt. Col. Sam Sachs who was celebrating his 105th birthday at the Mom & Dad’s House, an assisted living facility, in Lakewood. Lt. Col. Sachs appealed to the public for birthday cards after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of a big celebration and wound up receiving thousands, including a letter and photo from President Trump. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

“Politics will not drive our decision-making. Protests won’t drive our decision-making. Political pressure will not drive our decision- making,” he said.

The plan he presented Tuesday envisions four distinct phases for ending the shutdown, each with several subjective components reflecting that uncertainty. The governor said the state is currently in the first phase, marked by ongoing efforts to provide a financial safety net for low-wage earners who might otherwise work when sick and encouraging the use of face coverings by residents when in places where they cannot practice safe physical distancing.

The second phase, he said, would allow select businesses to reopen in communities across California. Those would be deemed “lower risk” and include more curbside options for retail locations, manufacturing sites and small businesses with few in-person customers. The change also would loosen limits on access to public spaces, probably including some parks.

In a lengthy online presentation of the new plan, Newsom said he recognized the economic pain from the stay-at-home order but insisted there was still no way to set a a date for loosening that directive.

Advertisement

“We need to protect not just the business community but customers of those businesses. It’s one thing to open a business. But if there’s no demand, it’s a false promise,” he said.

Newsom’s second phase, notably, might include a plan for allowing some K-12 schools to either offer summer programs or consider an earlier start to the new academic year in order to make up some of the lost educational opportunities. It also would allow more child-care facilities to resume operations.

The guidelines would require businesses seeking to reopen to keep as many people as possible working from home. And it envisions that employers must be able to ensure that they have established safe workplace conditions.

Advertisement

But the proposal does not offer information on who enforces the rules or how enforcement will take place. The statewide order issued by the governor last month has largely relied on local government officials to ensure compliance.

Key to the change would be adequate protections for places such as skilled nursing facilities and “congregate” settings, including jails and prisons. The plan requires that officials in the state’s 58 counties have the ability to perform robust contact tracing to ensure they can track potential spread of the coronavirus.

Graham Knaus, executive director of the California Assn. of Counties, said that work requires adequate funding. “If county public health departments lack funding to access testing or coordinate trained workers, it will be nearly impossible to meet key indicators to reopen California, much less track and isolate cases as restrictions are lifted,” he said.

The governor’s embrace of a more methodical plan for easing the stay-at-home mandate comes amid mounting pressure from some local officials to reopen the state sooner rather than later. Those pleas for a more specific timetable, plus images of Californians flocking to the beaches over the weekend, stand in contrast to reports that some areas — most notably, Los Angeles County — are still struggling to get a handle on the public health crisis.

Advertisement

Newsom acknowledged the balancing act that lies ahead, insisting that not all regions of the state would be allowed to loosen the shutdown rules at the same time. Two additional phases are envisioned in his new plan, including reopening hair salons and personal care businesses and eventually allowing large gatherings such as sporting events. But no certainty was provided that those phases could arrive anytime soon.

Rob Lapsley, president of the California Business Roundtable, said employers need a more detailed list of the kinds of companies that can reopen in each phase. He said business owners may be disappointed, too, with the lack of details about what lies ahead.

“The governor started talking about the economy today, but we really didn’t learn all that much,” Lapsley said. “Other states are way ahead of us in terms of having much more detailed plans.”

He also questioned why the governor isn’t taking an aggressive approach to protect people 65 and older while allowing others to return to work more quickly. “We have to ensure that we protect the public health and protect the financial well-being at the same time,” he said. “We need to be on a more detailed path for that.”

Advertisement

Newsom’s announcement comes after several governors across the country said they plan to ease stay-at-home orders in the days and weeks ahead. Newsom, meanwhile, has sought to link California’s approach to a less restrictive policy to those crafted by governors in neighboring states. This month, he and his counterparts in Washington and Oregon announced “a regional pact to recovery” from the coronavirus crisis and agreed to work together to develop a plan to lift restrictions on daily life and reopen economies along the West Coast. Nevada and Colorado on Monday announced they would join the regional pact.

Still, local officials across California have barraged Newsom with requests to go their own way. On Monday, a bipartisan group of California lawmakers, mayors and other elected officials from six counties asked to ease the restrictions and start the process of reopening their economies.

“We believe that the local public health data, in addition to our area’s ability to continue monitoring cases, should allow our counties to soon begin a science-based, thoughtful reopening of our economy, consistent with national guidelines, which would allow our residents to get back to work,” the letter to Newsom stated.

Advertisement

Last week, San Luis Obispo County officials said they have bent the coronavirus curve and were beginning to craft their own phased approach to allow some businesses to reopen. That request came just days after Ventura County officials modified a stay-at-home order to permit some businesses to reopen and some gatherings to take place.

Newsom has remained focused on a message of patience. He said Tuesday that long-standing indicators on virus spread and healthcare preparations are key to what happens next.

“It guides our decision-making and allows us to make determinations,” he said of the indicators. “Dates don’t. But data does.”