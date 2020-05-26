Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

3 Metro buses catch fire in Carson; one person injured

la-mapmaker-3-metro-buses-on-fire05-26-2020-11-12-18.png
(Los Angeles Times)
By Priscella VegaStaff Writer 
May 26, 2020
11:57 AM
Share

Los Angeles County firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze at a transportation hub in Carson where three Metro buses caught fire Tuesday morning.

The L.A. County Fire Department received a call at 10:26 a.m., and firefighters were dispatched to the 21000 block of South Wilmington Avenue in Carson, between East Dominguez Street and East 213 Street, spokeswoman Leslie Lua said.

The area is a mix of residential and industrial buildings, with manufacturing, transportation and distribution companies running along South Wilmington Avenue.

Advertisement

It was not immediately clear how the buses caught fire. The Fire Department said all three vehicles used compressed natural gas for power.

Photographs from the scene showed a trio of charred buses being hosed down next to a line of orange Metro buses that had not been touched by the fire.

Authorities said one person was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Priscella Vega
Follow Us
Priscella Vega is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered city government and education for the Daily Pilot. She received a first place award from the Los Angeles Press Club in 2019 for her reporting on whether the city of Huntington Beach had overcome the racist episodes of its past following the arrest of four members of a local white supremacist group. Before joining the Pilot in 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. Vega earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach in 2015 and is a native Spanish speaker. She enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and live music.
Subscribers Are Reading
Advertisement