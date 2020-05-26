3 Metro buses catch fire in Carson; one person injured

Los Angeles County firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze at a transportation hub in Carson where three Metro buses caught fire Tuesday morning.

The L.A. County Fire Department received a call at 10:26 a.m., and firefighters were dispatched to the 21000 block of South Wilmington Avenue in Carson, between East Dominguez Street and East 213 Street, spokeswoman Leslie Lua said.

LARGE VEHICLE FIRE | FS10 #Carson | 21222 S Wilmington Ave | BC7 reports (3) Metro buses well involved. All (3) buses are CNG (compressed natural gas) powered. This is now the”Metro Incident”. E10 E105 Q127 S10 handling. #MetroIC #LACoFD — LACoFD Incident Alerts (@lacfd) May 26, 2020

The area is a mix of residential and industrial buildings, with manufacturing, transportation and distribution companies running along South Wilmington Avenue.

It was not immediately clear how the buses caught fire. The Fire Department said all three vehicles used compressed natural gas for power.

Photographs from the scene showed a trio of charred buses being hosed down next to a line of orange Metro buses that had not been touched by the fire.

Authorities said one person was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.