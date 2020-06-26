USC dean resigns after past relationship with student is revealed

The dean of USC’s School of Dramatic Arts resigned Thursday after information emerged about a relationship he’d had with a student.

A day after another woman described the relationship in a town hall meeting, Dean David Bridel sent a letter to faculty on Thursday admitting that he briefly dated a BFA senior in 2009. He said their relationship had ended amicably, but described the public characterization of the relationship as “grossly inaccurate.”



For the record: An earlier version of this article said Dean David Bridel’s relationship was revealed by the woman he’d dated. It was revealed by another woman.

“I fully accept, however, that my behavior in 2009 demonstrated a failure in judgment and evidence of irresponsibility,” he wrote. “I apologize, profusely, for any harm I caused by my conduct in 2009.”

Provost Charles Zukoski announced in a memo to the school that he had accepted Bridel’s resignation, adding that the university is looking into the allegation. School of Cinematic Arts Dean Elizabeth Daley was named interim dean.

The relationship was revealed during a meeting for faculty, students and alumni of the MFA in acting program. News of the resignation was first reported by the Daily Trojan, which did not reveal the woman’s name. It was not cited in any of the official correspondence about Bridel’s resignation.

One alumna who graduated in 2016 expressed disappointment in Bridel, calling his actions a “severe lapse of judgment.” Pallavi Srinivasan said his leadership, which included creating a diversity board, made her believe that the school was becoming a much more inclusive place for people of color.

“Now I realize that I don’t know who he was, even though the version of him that was presented to me was everything that I’d ever wanted,” she said.

Pallavi, who said she also suffered from an inappropriate interaction with former USC gynecologist George Tyndall, said Bridel was part of a “culture of abuse” that USC has yet to address. “That school hides a lot of dirty laundry in some really beautiful buildings,” she said.

Bridel was appointed dean in 2016 after serving on the faculty for 10 years. His university biography credits him with being the founding and artistic director of the Clown School in Los Angeles. He’s worked as a playwright, director and performer.

Bridel is the second dean to resign under President Carol Folt, who took over in September. Jack Knott, the dean of the Price School of Public Policy, resigned in April after accepting a deanship at New York University.