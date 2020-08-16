Long Beach mayor among keynote speakers at upcoming Democratic National Convention

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia will be among 17 politicians and civic leaders delivering the keynote address at this week’s Democratic National Convention, officials announced Sunday.

“I’m excited to join some amazing Americans to talk about the future of our country and electing Joe Biden as president,” Garcia said in a statement.

The mayor, who recently lost his mother and stepfather to complications from COVID-19, added: “We need to move our country forward and it’s going to take young people to mobilize across the country to fight for healthcare, racial justice and civil rights for all.”

Garcia will be joined in Tuesday’s keynote address by 16 other current and former Democratic officials, including former Rep. Stacey Abrams of Georgia, state Sen. Yvanna Cancela of Nevada, Rep. Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania and Rep. Colin Allred of Texas.

Having multiple speakers deliver the address is a departure from traditional convention norms.

“These young electeds will offer a diversity of different ideas and perspectives on how to move America forward, but they will all speak to the future we’re building together — a future with Joe Biden at the helm,” said a statement released by the Democratic Party.

The Democratic National Convention will take place over four nights beginning Monday from Milwaukee, although delegates and speakers will not be traveling to Wisconsin due to the coronavirus.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris are set to be nominated to run against President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in November.