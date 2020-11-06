L.A.-area man who allegedly threatened mass shooting if Biden won is held, sources say

A Los Angeles-area man who took to social media to threaten a mass shooting if Joe Biden won the presidential election has been taken into custody, law enforcement sources confirmed to The Times.

The man was detained after being stopped in a vehicle and handcuffed Friday by members of a task force of federal and local law enforcement agencies, the sources said. Investigators were searching his home for evidence of any means he has to carry out any form of attack, the sources said.

“The FBI is aware of the reported threats, and we’re working with our partners. The subject is being evaluated by state officials. The federal government has not made any arrest nor filed charges at this time,” FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said in a statement.

Federal officials declined to comment further.

Sources familiar with the investigation who were not authorized to discuss it and requested anonymity said investigators may use a mental health hold to keep the man in custody. He was detained by a team known as CT 6, a counterterrorism unit that chases potential domestic terror threat tips. The unit often discovers people connected to potential threats who need mental health treatment.

In a video posted to Instagram, the man says, “If Biden gets in, I’m just going to do like a school shooter, just take out all these Democrats.”

The move comes after Philadelphia police arrested two armed men near the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Authorities had received a tip about a potential threat at the convention center, where the presidential election vote count is ongoing.