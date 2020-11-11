Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Mansion reportedly belonging to Denzel Washington is searched for fire after reports of smoke

Fire crews respond to the home of actor Denzel Washington Wednesday night.
Firefighters are searching the walls of a four-story mansion in Beverly Crest after smoke was reported by a resident. KCBS-TV Channel 2 reported the home belongs to actor Denzel Washington.
By Alejandra Reyes-VelardeStaff Writer 
Firefighters are inspecting a Beverly Crest mansion that may belong to actor Denzel Washington after reports of smoke Wednesday evening.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department was dispatched following a 911 call from a resident at 41 Beverly Park Circle. When firefighters arrived, the home’s occupants had already exited, said LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey.

Humphrey said he could not confirm who owns the house. KCBS-TV Channel 2 reported that the home belongs to “The Equalizer” actor Denzel Washington.

Firefighters found smoke on the second floor but no flames, according to the Fire Department. About an hour later, fire officials were still searching the walls of the 28,887-square-foot, four-story mansion using thermal imaging cameras.

“The investigation is largely focused on one of several furnaces in the home that may have been recently serviced,” the LAFD said in a news alert.

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she wrote for the San Francisco Business Times and the Sacramento Bee. A UCLA graduate, she is originally from Duarte, Calif., and is a native Spanish speaker.

