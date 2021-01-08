Here are the L.A. County malls, gyms, restaurants and churches cited for COVID-19 violations
Shopping malls have received increased scrutiny from Los Angeles County public health inspectors for violations of COVID-19 public health orders.
At least 10 citations have been issued to large shopping malls since Black Friday. Four of them were issued to the Citadel Outlets in Commerce — on Nov. 29, Dec. 5, Dec. 8 and Dec. 12.
Citadel Outlets attracted sizable attention on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving when the holiday shopping season traditionally begins, as customers swarmed the retail center. Videos showed long lines of hundreds of shoppers trying to get into stores and parking lots filled nearly to capacity, with cars circling looking for an empty space.
Besides the Citadel, two citations were issued to the Grove, the outdoor shopping mall in L.A.’s Fairfax neighborhood, one citation was issued to the Americana at Brand mall in Glendale and another was issued to Palisades Village in Pacific Palisades.
Burbank Town Center and Waterside at Marina del Rey also received citations.
L.A. County inspectors have issued 157 citations to businesses in violation of public health protocols since Dec. 1.
Customers don’t have to intervene if they see coronavirus safety rules being broken, but people have asked The Times what they can do, so let’s look at options.
At least 526 citations have been issued since the end of August.
Restaurants have received the most citations, about 160. Gyms received 123 citations, and places of worship 87.
Some restaurants, gyms and churches received multiple citations.
Here are some of the top businesses and institutions that received three or more citations, according to the county:
Family entertainment centers with three or more citations
Combat Paintball Park, 31050 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic
Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park, 28656 The Old Road, Santa Clarita
Stu Miller Seasonal Adventures, 1010 Ave L West, Lancaster
Gyms with three or more citations
Athletic Society West Valley, 22235 Sherman Way, Canoga Park
Coast Fitness South Bay, 5001 W. El Segundo Blvd., Hawthorne
Crunch Fitness, 11881 Del Amo Blvd., Cerritos
Crunch Fitness, 12805 Valley View Ave., La Mirada
Crunch Fitness, 18655 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita
Dave’s Powerhouse Gym, 22715 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance
Enrich Fit Gym, 2422 W. Victory Blvd., Burbank
Fitness 19, 8676 Whittier Blvd., Pico Rivera
Legacy Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, 330 N. Victory Blvd., Burbank
Lighthouse Sports Center, 14208 Mulberry Ave., Whittier
Performance Athletic Center, 1599 Monte Vista Ave., Claremont
Planet Fitness Lancaster, 44600 Valley Central Way, Lancaster
Planet Fitness Palmdale, 40014 10th St. W, Palmdale
Powerhouse Gym, 22715 S. Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance
Prime Time Basketball Assn., 16101 Old Valley Blvd., La Puente
Savage Elite Gymnastics, 42636 8th St. W, Lancaster
Triad Fitness Gym, 360 N. Citrus Ave., Azusa
Zoo Culture, 6455 De Soto Ave., Woodland Hills
Malls with three or more citations
Citadel Outlets, 100 Citadel Drive, Commerce
Restaurants with three or more citations
Bread & Barley, 130 N. Citrus Ave., Covina
Cronies Sports Grill, 5687 Kanan Road, Agoura Hills
Tin Horn Flats Bar & Grill, 2623 W. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank
School with three or more citations
Calvary Chapel Christian School, 12808 Woodruff Ave., Downey
Wedding venues with three or more citations
Gardens of Paradise, 32222 Agua Dulce Canyon Road, Agua Dulce
Sweetwater Springs Ranch, 11727 Mint Canyon Road, Agua Dulce
Places of worship with three or more citations
Calvary Chapel of Downey, 12808 Woodruff Ave., Downey
Faith Community Church, 39100 W. 10th St., Palmdale
Freedom Christian Church, 13808 Imperial Highway, Santa Fe Springs
Grace Community Church, 13248 Roscoe Blvd., Sun Valley
Lancaster Baptist Church, 4020 E. Lancaster Blvd., Lancaster
Shepherd Church, 19700 Rinaldi St., Porter Ranch
Shepherd Church Agua Dulce, 34709 Agua Dulce Canyon Road, Agua Dulce
Shepherd Church Woodland Hills, 5901 De Soto Ave., Woodland Hills
