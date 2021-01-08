Rapper DaBaby arrested in Beverly Hills on suspicion of gun possession

Rapper DaBaby was arrested Thursday after Beverly Hill police said he carried a loaded gun into an upscale Rodeo Drive store.

The rapper, born Jonathan Kirk, was among a group of men who entered a shop in an exclusive stretch of the 300 block of Rodeo Drive that includes stores for Gucci, Prada and Harry Winston Jewelers, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

After store security spotted a weapon in one of the men’s waistbands, they called 911.

The men returned to a nearby vehicle and were detained by officers around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Kirk, 29, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded gun in a vehicle. The other men were released.

He was released from custody after posting a $35,000 bond.

In 2019, the rapper was found guilty of a weapons charge in connection with a fatal shooting in a North Carolina Walmart, according to the Charlotte Observer.