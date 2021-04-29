Let the good times flow: California is allowing water parks to reopen

More than a year after business dried up because of the COVID-19 pandemic, California’s water parks can now reopen under new health guidance released this week.

Along with providing an extra splash of fun heading into the summer, the imminent return of the aquatic play areas adds to a tidal wave of reopenings that has washed over the state as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to recede.

Like dry-land amusement parks, water parks will still be subject to a host of safety restrictions — including caps on how many people can attend at once.

The state guidelines, which took effect Wednesday, stipulate that water parks remain closed in the strictest purple tier under California’s color-coded reopening blueprint.

However, no counties currently are in that category.

In the next-strictest category, the red tier, outdoor parks can open at 15% capacity. Indoor restaurant dining remains forbidden and parks, pools and rides located indoors must remain closed.

Group attendance is also limited, to “a maximum of 10 people or three household groups with no intergroup mixing,” according to the state.

Allowable outdoor capacity would rise to 25% at the next level, the orange tier, and to 40% in the most-lenient yellow tier. Counties that have reached those levels can also allow the reopening of indoor parks, pools and rides — with capacity limited to 15% in the orange tier and 25% in yellow.

Limited indoor dining would also be allowed in the orange and yellow tiers.

As of this week, 41 of California’s 58 counties — including Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego and Santa Clara — are in the orange tier.

L.A. could move up to yellow tier as soon as next week if its coronavirus case rate holds steady.

“What will probably happen is when we make our changes to move into the yellow tier, we’ll incorporate in there the opening, as well, of our water parks,” Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, said during a briefing Thursday. “I am not sure that we would really have that move much quicker than next week.”

When it comes to water parks — or any other business sector — the state’s restrictions serve as a floor. Counties can always keep stricter rules in place if they choose.

For parks that do reopen, the state will require operators across all tiers to collect the names and contact information of ticket purchasers, in case contact tracing becomes necessary.

Additionally, masks will be a must for park visitors except when they are eating or drinking, or “on a ride or in a setting that would cause the face covering to become wet,” the guidance states. While not wearing a face covering, visitors must stay at least six feet away from those who are not in their household.

Parks should also “advise staff and guests with face coverings to not wear them in the water” as “a wet cloth mask can make it difficult to breathe and likely will not work correctly,” according to the state.

“Given this, it is particularly important to maintain social distancing when in the water,” the guidelines continue. “Encourage everyone to bring a second [or more] face covering in case the first one gets wet.”

The tier framework may not last much longer. State officials have set a target date of June 15 to fully reopen California’s economy.