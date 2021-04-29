Two killed, several injured after police pursuits in Inglewood and West Hollywood

Police pursuits in Inglewood and West Hollywood on Wednesday night ended in collisions, injuries and two deaths.

In Inglewood, a 27-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were killed when a driver fleeing California Highway Patrol officers crashed into their vehicle around 10:35 p.m., according to Officer Franco Pepi, a spokesman for CHP’s West L.A. division.

Officers began pursuing the blue Dodge pickup after it sped through a red light on Century Boulevard, Pepi said. The driver entered the northbound 405 Freeway and ignored officers’ attempts to pull him over, later exiting onto Manchester Avenue and racing through the streets of Inglewood.

After turning onto Glasgow Avenue, the driver crashed into a sedan traveling east on Olive Street, trapping both victims. The pickup driver ran from the scene but quickly was captured, authorities said.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed that both victims in the sedan had to be freed from the wreckage.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man died at a nearby hospital. Their names have not been disclosed.

The pickup driver suffered minor injuries and has been booked on suspicion of numerous charges, including felony evading, felony hit-and-run and felony DUI causing death to another person, Pepi said, adding that officers are also investigating whether he was under the influence of drugs after narcotics were found in his truck.

Investigators will pull video from nearby businesses Thursday for additional evidence, he said.

Earlier the same evening, the driver of a potentially stolen vehicle led officers with the Los Angeles Police Department on a pursuit through West Hollywood. The driver hit a parked car near the 7400 block of West Sunset Boulevard around 9:45 p.m., Officer Lizeth Lomeli said.

Both the driver and the passengere, who police said were minors, were taken to the hospital before being cited and released to their parents. Lomeli would not provide additional details about their ages or citations because they are juveniles.