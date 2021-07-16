U-Haul with 600 pounds of chlorine powder catches fire in Signal Hill

A U-Haul truck carrying about 600 pounds of chlorine powder caught on fire in Signal Hill on Thursday afternoon, sending plumes of smoke into the air.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded about 2 p.m. to the 2200 block of East Willow Street, spokesperson Franklin Lopez said.

Lopez said that a Costco warehouse in the area was evacuated, but officials have determined that no chlorine was in the smoke that had dispersed.

There were no reports of injuries. Lopez could not immediately provide information as to how the truck caught on fire.