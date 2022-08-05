Advertisement
California

‘Unprecedented’ rain, flooding shuts Death Valley park, swallowing cars, stranding hundreds

Cars trapped in mud and debris
Mud and debris from flash flooding trap vehicles at the Inn at Death Valley in Death Valley National Park on Friday. The area received “unprecedented amounts of rainfall.”
(National Park Service)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Death Valley National Park, famous for its parched, otherworldly landscapes, closed completely Friday due to historic rainfall and flash flooding. About 500 visitors and 500 staff members were stuck in the park after the closures, with no major injuries reported, though about 60 vehicles were damaged.

The park experienced “unprecedented amounts of rainfall” of 1.46 inches measured at Furnace Creek, which caused substantial flooding. The rainfall total is in line with the previous daily record of 1.47 inches.

No additional rainfall is expected Friday, but the incident marks the second time flash flooding has been seen in park this week. On Monday, flooding affected many roads, and a Facebook post from the park showed a vehicle buried up to its headlights in dirt and gravel.

A two-lane road covered in water and mud
Highway 190 is closed due to flash flooding in Death Valley National Park on Friday.
(National Park Service)

“The flood waters pushed dumpster containers into parked cars, which caused cars to collide into one another,” the park said in a statement. “Additionally, many facilities are flooded including hotel rooms and business offices.”

Park officials noted that most of the vehicles damaged were in a parking lot.

As of Friday evening, most of the visitors remained in the developed area of the park, with even a few managing to leave the park as crews managed to create makeshift roadways by moving mounds of gravel.

“All roads into and out of the park are currently closed and will remain closed until park staff can assess the extensiveness of the situation,” the park said in its statement.

Reopening of some roads had been expected to take around six hours from Friday morning. As of 6 p.m., however, all roads remained closed and it was unclear when they would reopen.

The last time closure of this size occurred in Death Valley was in August 2004, when a rainstorm caused flash flooding, said Abby Wines, Death Valley’s public information officer. The rain totals for that incident are unknown.

The park did not open for 10 days, Wines said.

CaliforniaClimate & Environment
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

