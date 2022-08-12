Advertisement
Share
California

Man shot and killed in Windsor Hills, authorities say

By Salvador HernandezStaff Writer 
Share

A man found shot Friday morning in Windsor Hills died after being taken to a nearby hospital, law enforcement officials said.

The shooting was reported at 9:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s spokesperson.

No immediate information about the deceased was available, authorities said.

No arrests have been made and no suspect identified, officials said. An investigation is underway.

California
Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement