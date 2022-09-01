Three suspects arrested in connection to killing of man in wheelchair outside McDonald’s

Three people were arrested in connection with the killing of a homeless man sitting in his wheelchair outside a McDonald’s in South Los Angeles earlier this year, Los Angeles police said.

Double-amputee Gerald Lipeles, 69, was shot in the head May 17 on West Century Boulevard, police said. He was asleep outside the fast-food restaurant when a woman walked up and shot him to death.

On Tuesday, police and the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Taskforce arrested two of the three suspects connected to Lipeles’ murder, Raymundo Hernandez, 37, and Blas Canche, 32.

A third person, 37-year-old Rubi Anguiano-Salazar, was already in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department’s custody on unrelated charges. All three are from Los Angeles and were booked on the suspicion of murder.

Authorities believe Anguiano-Salazar also shot a 67-year-old homeless woman in the back in a separate incident on May 21. He approached Stella Polly in front of the Encore Motel on West Manchester Avenue. He started to talk to Polly, but when she walked away he shot her in the back, authorities said.

Advertisement

Nearby business owners saw Polly lying in the street and called 911, police said.

Anguiano-Salazar was booked on the suspicion of attempted murder.

Both cases were presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday.

Anyone with information about the attempted murder of Polly can call the 77th Street station at 323-786-5420. Anyone with information about the killing of Lipeles can call the South Bureau Homicide Division at 323-786-5100. Anonymous tips can be made at 800-222-8477.