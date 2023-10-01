Advertisement
Suspect in Ontario triple murder is arrested months later after another fatal shooting

A police patrol car sits outside a suburban home. Two men walk along a driveway.
San Bernardino County sheriff’s investigators leave a house next door to the scene of a triple homicide in Ontario in late January.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Susanne RustStaff Writer 
A man wanted in a triple homicide in Ontario was arrested Saturday after a 34-year-old man was fatally shot in an Upland park.

Pete Renteria, 29, had eluded police since allegedly shooting and killing his grandparents, 68-year-old Sonia Ramirez and 66-year-old George Ramirez, and his uncle, 43-year-old David Ramirez, in their Ramona Place family home in January.

Upland police arrested him Saturday afternoon after receiving reports of a shooting in the parking lot of Upland’s Memorial Park.

“It was 11:55 a.m. when we started getting calls,” said Sgt. Eric Divincenzo, a spokesman for the Upland Police Department.

He said that, as officers arrived, people flagged them down and pointed out the suspect, who was still at the scene and was quickly detained.

He said the suspect was initially brought into custody by Upland police but was later transferred and booked in the San Bernardino County jail.

The victim had been involved in a prior altercation with Renteria, according to ABC-7 news. The victim has not been identified.

Investigators had been searching for Renteria for months in connection with the slayings of his family members.

Susanne Rust

Susanne Rust is an award-winning investigative reporter specializing in environmental issues. She is based in the Bay Area.

