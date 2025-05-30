Advertisement
California

Immigration officials arrest 36 people in SoCal underground nightclub raid

HSI Los Angeles conducted an enforcement operation.
Federal agents on Friday conducted an enforcement operation at an underground nightclub arresting 36 Chinese and Taiwanese citizens on suspicion of being illegally present in the U.S.
(HSI Los Angeles)
By Clara HarterStaff Writer 

Federal agents raided a nightclub early Friday and arrested 36 Chinese and Taiwanese citizens suspected of being in the country illegally, authorities said.

Los Angeles Homeland Security officers, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and members of the El Camino Real Financial Crimes Task Force made the arrests during “an enforcement operation in an underground nightclub” according to a statement shared on X.

A video shared by HSI Los Angeles shows an officer donning a vest in a parking lot before sunrise, before cutting to a daylight scene of a group of people huddled on the sidewalk outside a building, some with their heads bowed. Officers are shown handcuffing the individuals and loading them into white vans.

It is not clear where the underground nightclub is located.

Further details on the investigation were not immediately available. The role of the El Camino Real Financial Crimes Task Force in the raid was also unclear.

The group is a multi-agency initiative of federal and state investigators focused on financial crimes in Southern California. Members include HSI Los Angeles, the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigations, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California and the California Department of Justice.

On Wednesday, an investigation involving the task force led to the arrest of 14 individuals — including San Fernando Valley and Glendale residents — who were accused of being part of a transnational criminal network that fraudulently obtained more than $25 million in COVID-19 relief funds.

POMONA, CA - APRIL 23: Manuel waits for work at Home Depot in Pomona, CA on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. He said his legal status is fine and looks for work because it pays more than receiving disability from the government. This location was raided by immigration agents on Tuesday. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

Arrests at Pomona Home Depot spark fear about labor crackdown amid L.A. fire recovery

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents reportedly detained over a dozen day laborers outside a Home Depot in Pomona on Tuesday.

Friday’s immigration enforcement action comes as ICE works to comply with President Trump’s orders to ramp up the pace of arrests and deportations across the nation. On Thursday, the agency announced that it achieved its highest number of arrests in history this week.

On Monday, HSI Los Angeles arrested 12 Mexican citizens on suspicion of being unlawfully present in the U.S. after they traveled in a small boat from Mexico to Long Beach.

In April, an estimated two dozen day laborers were detained in a U.S. Customs and Border Protection action outside of a Home Depot in Pomona. Earlier in the year, CBP agents conducted a three-day raid in rural parts of Kern County targeting day laborers and Latino farmworkers.

Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. While at the Daily News, she published a series on fentanyl addiction that won a first-place investigative journalism award from the L.A. Press Club. Harter majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University. She loves surfing and, when not reporting, can most likely be found in the ocean.

