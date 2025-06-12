Burglary suspect killed in heist believed to have been shot by accomplice
A burglary suspect who was shot and killed in a Lynwood home Thursday morning is believed to have been shot by an accomplice when they were startled by a resident, officials said.
Deputies were called to the 11000 block of Linden Street after receiving a call of a burglary in progress, officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot and died at the scene.
Homicide detectives say they believe the man was one of about five men who entered the home at 1:26 a.m. wearing dark clothing. Authorities said the men were surprised by a resident in the home and ran from the location, but one of them shot a firearm inside the house, striking one of the suspects.
The identity of the deceased man was not released.
The suspects were spotted running north on Linden Street, officials said.
