President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk with California Gov. Gavin Newsom after arriving on Air Force One at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Jan. 24, 2025.

President Trump craves attention and will stoop to any depth to grab it — even pour gasoline on a kindling fire in Los Angeles. But this time he unwittingly provided priceless attention for an adversary.

Because Trump needlessly deployed National Guard troops and — more ridiculous, a Marine battalion to L.A. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom was granted a prime-time speaking slot on national cable television to respond.

“We honor their service. We honor their bravery,” Newsom said of the troops. “But we do not want our streets militarized by our own armed forces. Not in L.A. Not in California. Not anywhere … .

Advertisement

“California may be first — but it clearly won’t end here. Other states are next. Democracy is next. Democracy is under assault right before our eyes. The moment we’ve feared has arrived.”

I’m not sure the “democracy is under assault” message has much traction, but keeping armed combat forces off our streets must be a salable pitch.

Regardless, governors almost never get national TV time to deliver entire speeches, even as brief as Newsom’s. You’ve practically got to be nominated for president. But the publicity-thirsty sitting president provided the cameras for California’s governor.

Advertisement

Newsom’s strong address probably boosted his stock within the Democrat Party and revived dormant speculation about a 2028 presidential bid.

No longer was the Democratic governor playing respectful nice guy and tempering criticism of the Republican president. Now he was standing up to the bully who loves to use California, Newsom and our progressive politics as a punching bag. Trump’s red-state supporters love every swipe at this “left coast” state.

Newsom rose to the occasion, using his greatest asset: invaluable communication skills coupled with telegenic looks.

Advertisement

He laid out his version of what happened to turn relatively peaceful protests against federal immigration raids into destructive street violence. And it’s the correct version by objective accounts.

On Saturday, Newsom said, federal immigration agents “jumped out of an unmarked van” near a Home Depot parking lot and “began grabbing people. A deliberate targeting of a heavily Latino suburb … . In response, everyday Angelenos” exercised their constitutional right to protest.

Police were dispatched to keep the peace and mostly were successful, the governor continued. But then tear gas, rubber bullets and flash-bang grenades were used — by federal agents, Newsom implied.

Then Trump deployed 2,000 California National Guard troops “illegally and for no reason,” the governor asserted.

“This brazen abuse of power by a sitting president inflamed a combustible situation … . Anxiety for families and friends ramped up. Protests started again … . Several dozen lawbreakers became violent and destructive.”

Newsom warned: “That kind of criminal behavior will not be tolerated. Full stop.” And hundreds have been arrested.

Advertisement

But he emphasized: “This situation was winding down and was concentrated in just a few square blocks downtown. But that’s not what Donald Trump wanted … . He chose theatrics over public safety.”

In Trump’s twisted view, if he hadn’t sent in the National Guard, “Los Angeles would be completely obliterated.” Never mind that the violence was confined to a few downtown blocks, a fraction of a city that spreads over 500 square miles.

“We will liberate Los Angeles and make it free and clean again,” the president promised.

Veteran Republican strategist Mike Murphy had it right, telling CNN: “He’s lighting the fire as an arsonist, then claiming to be the fireman.”

It reminded me of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s manufactured Gulf of Tonkin resolution in 1964 that Congress passed, enabling him to vastly escalate U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War. Johnson reported a North Vietnamese attack on U.S. destroyers that many experts later concluded never happened.

But I think Trump mainly is obsessed with attracting attention. He knows he’ll get it by being provocative. Never mind the accuracy of his words or the wisdom of his actions. Sending in the Marines certainly was an eye-opener. So is staging a military parade on his birthday — an abuse of troops for attention, personal glorification and exercise of his own power.

He’ll say anything provocative without thinking it through: Tariffs one day, suspended the next. He’ll boast of sending San Joaquin Valley water to L.A. for fighting fires when it’s physically impossible to deliver it.

Advertisement

While Trump was playing politics with immigrants and L.A. turmoil, a poll finding was released that should have pleased him.

Californians no longer support providing public healthcare for immigrants living here illegally, the independent Public Policy Institute of California reported. Adult state residents were opposed by 58% to 41% in a survey taken before the L.A. trouble erupted.

By contrast, a PPIC poll in 2021 found that Californians favored providing state healthcare for undocumented immigrants by 66% to 31%.

Voices Chabria: Newsom’s ‘Democracy is under assault’ speech could turn the tables on Trump Millions of people watched Gov. Gavin Newsom’s address denouncing President Trump and his military presence, and hundreds of thousands have followed him on TikTok and other social media platforms.

Polling director Mark Baldassare concluded the public opposition stems mostly from the view that California taxpayers can’t afford the costly program — not that they agree with Trump’s anti-immigrant demagoguery.

In fact, Newson has proposed paring back the state’s multibillion-dollar program of providing Medi-Cal coverage for undocumented immigrants because the state budget has been spewing red ink.

Given all the rhetoric about the L.A. protests, the statement that particularly impressed me came from freshman Assemblyman Mark Gonzalez (D-Los Angeles), whose downtown district stretches from Koreatown to Chinatown.

Advertisement

“Rocks thrown at officers, CHP cars and Waymo vehicles set on fire, arson on the 101 freeway — have nothing to do with immigration, justice or the values of our communities,” he said in a statement Sunday. “These are not protesters — they were agitators. Their actions are reckless, dangerous and playing into exactly what Trump wants.”

Gonzalez is a liberal former chairman of the L.A. County Democratic Party who stuck to his point: Hoodlums can’t be tolerated.

And, thanks to Trump, Newsom was able to make a similar point about the president on national TV: His dangerous, self-serving actions can’t be tolerated either.