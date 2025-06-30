What’s burning in California: Wolf and Juniper fires among over a dozen in 72 hours

A CalFire firefighter tries to keep the Lake fire from jumping Highway 138 near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino County.

Fire season has begun with a bang in California, where more than a dozen wildfires have ignited since Saturday — the largest of which are in Riverside and San Bernardino counties, authorities said.

Officials warn that the fiery events of the last three days are a prelude of what is to come over the next few months as the state moves from an usually dry winter and spring into what is expected to be a hot summer and fall. And although the majority of the ongoing fires are in the Southland, crews are also staging in Northern California, where a red flag warning is in effect in several counties through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Here is the latest information on the current fires burning across the Golden State, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Wolf fire, Riverside County

The fast-growing Wolf fire erupted Sunday afternoon, quickly growing to more than 2,400 acres and forcing evacuations and road closures near Banning.

Fire crews had established 30% containment by 5:45 p.m. Monday. Three hundred fire personnel, four helicopters and 70 engines continued to work to get a handle on the blaze, which began in the area of Old Idyllwild Road and Wolfskill Truck Trail.

Evacuation orders remained in effect for most areas of Banning and Cabazon south of Interstate 10 on Monday. A map of the communities affected by the orders is available here. An evacuation shelter for affected households was established at Hemet High School, at 41701 E. Stetson Ave., with an animal evacuation site at 581 S. Grand Ave in San Jacinto.

Juniper fire, Riverside County

The Juniper fire ignited around 11:30 a.m. Monday in an unincorporated mountainous area of Perris, prompting evacuation orders and warnings in the nearby communities of Camelot Hills and Good Hope.

On Monday evening, evacuation orders applied to 633 people and 261 structures, with evacuation warnings affecting another 2,507 people and 1,579 structures, according to a Cal Fire spokesperson.

Fire crews had halted forward progress and reached 30% containment of the 688-acre fire by 5:45 p.m. Monday. Twenty-four engines, two helicopters and a total of 183 firefighting personnel continued to combat the blaze in steep hillside territory. Crews were set to remain on scene overnight and into Tuesday to bolster containment.

A “care and reception center” for affected families was established at Citrus Hill High School, at 18150 Wood Road in Perris. A map of evacuation areas can be found here.

Lake fire, San Bernardino County

Fire crews reached 40% containment on the 483-acre Lake fire, burning near Silverwood Lake, on Monday evening. The fire ignited around 4 p.m. Saturday near State Highway 173 and Cedar Springs Dam Trail.

An evacuation warning remained in effect in the hillside zones north of Silverwood Lake and south of the community of Lugo, while the Silverwood Lake State Recreation Area remains closed to the public. A map of affected areas is available here.

Crews stopped the forward spread of the fire on Monday morning and remained focused on strengthening control lines in areas where the fire was still active.

Sims fire, Lassen County

Crews reached 25% containment on the 223-acre Sims fire in Lassen County on Monday evening. The fire ignited around 1:30 p.m. Monday along McAfee Road in Herlong, near Honey Lake and the California-Nevada border. Sixty personnel and one helicopter are assigned to the blaze.

Mindy fire, Riverside County

Fire crews got a strong handle on the 103-acre Mindy fire in a remote area of Riverside County on Monday, prompting the lifting of regional evacuation orders. The brush fire ignited shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday near Decoursey Road and Minday Lane, north of Aguanga. The fire was 80% contained by Monday evening.

Mandalay fire, Riverside County

Fire crews reached 100% containment on the 83-acre Mandalay fire on Monday. The blaze ignited in a brushy area west of Riverside Municipal Airport shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Smiley fire, San Bernardino County

Fire crews reached 100% containment on the 83-acre Smiley fire on Monday. The fire started by the intersection of San Timoteo Canyon Road and Smiley Road south of Redlands on Saturday.

Fires under 30 acres

The 26-acre Kenyon fire ignited in Shasta County on Sunday; the 26-acre Quarry fire ignited in San Joaquin County on Monday; the 24-acre Perch fire ignited is Siskiyou County on Monday; the 20-acre Marysville fire ignited in Yuba County on Sunday; the 20-acre Llano fire ignited in San Luis Obispo County on Saturday and is fully contained; and the 19-acre Cable fire ignited in San Bernardino County on Sunday.