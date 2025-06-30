134 cats found crammed into a U-Haul van, pressed against the front windshield

A Merced County sheriff’s deputy holds one of the malnourished cats found in a U-Haul van. A Long Beach woman has been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty.

A U-Haul van was found in a California Taco Bell parking lot on Sunday evening crawling with cats. Officials said the van contained 134 cats, most in distress and about one-fifth of them dead.

Disturbing images provided by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office show cats pressed up against the front windshield of the vehicle. More of the animals — some kittens as young as a week old — were found squeezed into cardboard boxes in the back.

A Long Beach woman was arrested on 93 counts of animal cruelty after 106 “extremely emaciated” cats and 28 dead cats were taken from the van, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Advertisement

According to a release posted to Facebook, a deputy discovered the cats in the van parked outside of the Taco Bell in Santa Nella. They immediately saw at least 20 cats in need of assistance through the car windshield.

Animal control officers removed the sick and dead cats. They found that there was no food or water inside the vehicle, the release said.

Officials said the cats’ ages ranged from 1 week to 8 years old. The emaciated cats were taken to the Merced County Animal Services shelter to receive treatment.

Advertisement

The animals will be available for adoption once they are medically cleared, the release said.

Authorities identified the cats’ owner as 69-year-old Jeannie Maxon, from Long Beach. She was booked into Merced County Jail. The case was under investigation, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the incident occurred on a summer day — the temperature in Merced County reached a high of 100 degrees on Sunday — and took the opportunity to remind pet owners of the dangers of leaving any animal in a car.

Advertisement

“The Merced County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public that leaving any animal in a vehicle during the summer months is very dangerous,” the release said. “Please ensure that when you’re traveling with your pet, they’re provided with a cool place to stay, offering plenty of shade, lots of water, and food.”

