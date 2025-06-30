Advertisement
California

134 cats found crammed into a U-Haul van, pressed against the front windshield

A man with a beard and wearing a uniform holds a long-haired, skinny cat.
A Merced County sheriff’s deputy holds one of the malnourished cats found in a U-Haul van. A Long Beach woman has been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty.
(Merced County Sheriff’s Office)
Los Angeles Times summer 2025 intern Annie Goodykoontz
By Annie Goodykoontz
A U-Haul van was found in a California Taco Bell parking lot on Sunday evening crawling with cats. Officials said the van contained 134 cats, most in distress and about one-fifth of them dead.

Disturbing images provided by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office show cats pressed up against the front windshield of the vehicle. More of the animals — some kittens as young as a week old — were found squeezed into cardboard boxes in the back.

A Long Beach woman was arrested on 93 counts of animal cruelty after 106 “extremely emaciated” cats and 28 dead cats were taken from the van, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release posted to Facebook, a deputy discovered the cats in the van parked outside of the Taco Bell in Santa Nella. They immediately saw at least 20 cats in need of assistance through the car windshield.

Animal control officers removed the sick and dead cats. They found that there was no food or water inside the vehicle, the release said.

Officials said the cats’ ages ranged from 1 week to 8 years old. The emaciated cats were taken to the Merced County Animal Services shelter to receive treatment.

The animals will be available for adoption once they are medically cleared, the release said.

Authorities identified the cats’ owner as 69-year-old Jeannie Maxon, from Long Beach. She was booked into Merced County Jail. The case was under investigation, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the incident occurred on a summer day — the temperature in Merced County reached a high of 100 degrees on Sunday — and took the opportunity to remind pet owners of the dangers of leaving any animal in a car.

“The Merced County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public that leaving any animal in a vehicle during the summer months is very dangerous,” the release said. “Please ensure that when you’re traveling with your pet, they’re provided with a cool place to stay, offering plenty of shade, lots of water, and food.”

Annie Goodykoontz

Annie Goodykoontz is a Fast Break intern for the Los Angeles Times. She is a rising junior at the University of Missouri at Columbia, where she spent her last year as editor in chief of the student paper, the Maneater. Previously, Goodykoontz was a breaking news intern at the Arizona Republic, where she covered everything from rattlesnake bites to extreme heat patterns.

