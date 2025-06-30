Advertisement
California

Two brothers went missing three weeks ago. They were found dead along a California highway

Highway 166 is viewed as it passes through this farming community near Cuyama, California.
Two brothers were killed in an auto accident on Highway 166 near Old Sierra Madre Road, east of Santa Maria, according to authorities.
(George Rose/Getty Images)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 

Two brothers who went missing three weeks ago were found dead along a California highway last week, the victims of a traffic collision, according to authorities.

On June 25 around 10:30 a.m., a California Department of Transportation employee found an overturned vehicle concealed in heavy brush in an embankment along State Route 166 near Old Sierra Madre Road, east of Santa Maria, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

CHP and emergency services responded to the scene and found a blue 1998 GMC Sierra 1/2-ton pickup truck, according to the release. Two adult men had died from the crash, authorities confirmed.

Advertisement

The vehicle is linked to a missing person case by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, the release states. CHP were deployed on June 18 along State Route 166 to find the missing people.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that two individuals tragically lost their lives in a traffic crash. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with their families and loved ones during this difficult time,” said CHP Acting Commander Sean Kelly in the release.

The two men were 61-year-old James Fuller and his brother, Eric Fuller, 60, who left June 6 for a doctor’s appointment in Santa Maria, according to SFGate. They were reported missing by friends.

Advertisement

Fullers’ friends and family confirmed that their loved ones were killed in the crash.

“For 21 long days we searched tirelessly. We hiked what we could, followed every lead, and even received a message from someone who said they saw the truck near a sharp turn,” according to a GoFundMe page. “Still, without a pinpoint location, CHP was unable to search due to looking a few days prior with no luck. The wait, the helplessness, the pain — it’s been devastating beyond words.”

“This is not the outcome any of us prayed for. Our hearts are broken. Rick and Eric were so deeply loved, and their loss leaves an unfillable space in our lives.”

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement