Two brothers went missing three weeks ago. They were found dead along a California highway

Two brothers were killed in an auto accident on Highway 166 near Old Sierra Madre Road, east of Santa Maria, according to authorities.

Two brothers who went missing three weeks ago were found dead along a California highway last week, the victims of a traffic collision, according to authorities.

On June 25 around 10:30 a.m., a California Department of Transportation employee found an overturned vehicle concealed in heavy brush in an embankment along State Route 166 near Old Sierra Madre Road, east of Santa Maria, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

CHP and emergency services responded to the scene and found a blue 1998 GMC Sierra 1/2-ton pickup truck, according to the release. Two adult men had died from the crash, authorities confirmed.

Advertisement

The vehicle is linked to a missing person case by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, the release states. CHP were deployed on June 18 along State Route 166 to find the missing people.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that two individuals tragically lost their lives in a traffic crash. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with their families and loved ones during this difficult time,” said CHP Acting Commander Sean Kelly in the release.

The two men were 61-year-old James Fuller and his brother, Eric Fuller, 60, who left June 6 for a doctor’s appointment in Santa Maria, according to SFGate. They were reported missing by friends.

Advertisement

Fullers’ friends and family confirmed that their loved ones were killed in the crash.

“For 21 long days we searched tirelessly. We hiked what we could, followed every lead, and even received a message from someone who said they saw the truck near a sharp turn,” according to a GoFundMe page. “Still, without a pinpoint location, CHP was unable to search due to looking a few days prior with no luck. The wait, the helplessness, the pain — it’s been devastating beyond words.”

“This is not the outcome any of us prayed for. Our hearts are broken. Rick and Eric were so deeply loved, and their loss leaves an unfillable space in our lives.”

