California

70 empty Bud Lights found in car after driver stopped in California wine country, police say

Beer cans arranged on the hood of a car.
Officers with the Cotati Police Department found more than 70 empty beer cans in a car during a recent DUI stop.
(Cotati Police Department)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 

More than 70 empty Bud Light cans were found in a car during a DUI arrest in Northern California, according to authorities.

On Sunday, Cotati Police Department officers encountered a driver who was struggling to stay in a traffic lane and stopped the vehicle, according to a social media post.

Not only did the driver have an open container of alcohol in the cup holder, authorities said, but police found more than 70 empty beer cans inside the vehicle.

Authorities later determined the driver’s blood-alcohol content was 0.25% — more than three times the legal limit.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license due to a previous DUI, police said. The driver’s identity wasn’t revealed.

“We want to remind everyone that drinking and driving is not worth it,” the police department wrote on social media. “The outcome could have been much worse had our officers not stopped the driver.”

Summer Lin

