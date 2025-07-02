Do you want to cover your cocktail to keep it from getting spiked? California bars must offer lids

California bars and nightclubs already are required to post conspicuous signs letting customers know that drug-testing kits are available. Now they have to keep a stack of lids handy — one more method for protecting patrons from drinks that have been drugged.

A new Assembly bill that went into effect Tuesday requires any establishment in the state where alcohol is sold for on-site consumption to have lids at the ready upon customer request.

Bar and nightclub owners in Los Angeles whom The Times spoke with seemed unfazed by the change, which they described as an “insignificant” cost for the safety of patrons.

A spokesperson for the Mother Lode in West Hollywood said that the only difference in operations was a stack of plastic lids at the end of the bar, which will be provided for free.

“There weren’t lids here before and now they are,” they said. “Not much has changed; it doesn’t cost nothing.”

Assembly Bill 2375, written by Rep. Josh Lowenthal (D-Long Beach), was supported by LGBTQ+ and alcohol safety organizations, such as the California Alcohol Policy Alliance and the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.

The legislation builds on a previous bill that went into effect last year. AB 1013 — also written by Lowenthal, who previously ran a nightclub — requires the display of “prominent” signage informing patrons that they can ask for a drug-testing kit. AB 2375 passed unanimously last year through the House and Senate chambers. Establishments must display a sign that says, “Don’t get roofied! Drink spiking drug test kits available here. Ask a staff member for details.”

According to the bill, there is no requirement to provide a lid unless requested by the customer. There is an option for establishments, however, to charge a “reasonable” price for a lid if they choose.

The law will be enforced by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, which issues liquor licenses for bars and nightclubs in California. Failure to comply with this and last year’s bill could affect an establishment’s liquor license, according to the department.

But a spokesperson said for now there will be no “special” enforcement of the new provision. Bars will simply be notified during inspections if they aren’t following the law, said Devin Blankenship, a public information officer for the department.

Blankenship said the department would focus primarily on educating and notifying license holders about the new legislation.