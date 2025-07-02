Buffalo Bill’s Resort prepares for final rodeo as casino is set to close amid Primm’s struggles

Buffalo Bill’s is seen soon after its opening. The resort and casino in Primm, Nev., will be closing after 31 years.

The giant rainbow-colored headdress sitting atop a bison beckoned generations of Angelenos and other drivers heading into Nevada on the 15 Freeway.

Sure, Las Vegas was only 40 minutes north, but at Buffalo Bill’s Resort and Casino, patrons could enjoy gaming, drinking, neon lights and entertainment without the Sin City prices and crowds.

It’s an era that will soon end as Primm Valley Resorts — which operates Buffalo Bill’s on the desert strip known as Primm along the California-Nevada border — announced the resort’s imminent closure.

“In order to deliver the best possible experience for today’s guest expectations, Buffalo Bill’s will be shifting its 24/7 operations to Primm Valley Resort & Casino,” the company said in a release Tuesday afternoon, referring to the sister resort adjacent to Buffalo Bill’s.

Primm Valley, owned by Affinity Gaming, added that Buffalo Bill’s would still host concerts and special events at its Star of the Desert Arena.

The company did not say when the hotel would be closing. Las Vegas insider Vegas Advantage broke the news Monday evening.

Hotel reservations for Buffalo Bill’s could be booked through the Primm Valley site and third-party vendors, but they do not show rooms as available after Sunday. Guests who try to book reservations at Buffalo Bill’s for after Sunday are redirected to Primm Valley Resort.

Primm Valley did not disclose in its announcement what would happen to workers employed at Buffalo Bill’s.

The resort was the final of three built by the Primm family and placed in the unincorporated Clark County town previously known as State Line.

Whiskey Pete’s, which shuttered in December , was first opened in 1977, followed by Primm Valley in 1990 and Buffalo Bill’s in 1994.

The hotel boasted 592 rooms at its opening (the Bellagio has nearly 4,000 rooms ) and eventually expanded to 1,242 rooms .

Buffalo Bill’s utilized low prices and attractions to lure guests.

There was the Desperado roller coaster, which was the tallest, fastest coaster in the world when it opened in 1994; it sent visitors screaming 209 feet above the freeway right outside the resort.

The Star of the Desert Arena hosted major acts, including the Captain & Tennille in its opening year. It also booked Reba McEntire, Aretha Franklin and Snoop Dogg in 2009, according to the Las Vegas Sun.

The Sun wrote that year that the hotel also offered “$2 beers, $7 prime rib dinners and $25 shows” to guests who wanted a taste of old Las Vegas.

Buffalo Bill’s temporarily closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic and reopened in December 2022 but struggled to attract customers, like all hotels in Primm.

Visitors posted videos of vacant stores and restaurants in the Primm Outlet Mall and of vacant gaming floors.

Primm Valley did not provide information on what would happen to the Desperado or attractions inside the hotel such as the famed Bonnie & Clyde V-8 Ford, which the outlaws were riding in when they were fatally shot.

Affinity Gaming is hoping patrons will gravitate toward the last casino standing.

“We invite our guests to join us at Primm Valley where they will find the newest slots on our redesigned casino floor, beautifully appointed rooms, oasis pool experience, and wonderful dining,” their note read.