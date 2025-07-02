Fireworks warehouse explodes, sets off wildfire in Northern California

Smoke and flames rise at a fireworks warehouse near Esparto, Calif., on Tuesday.

Fireworks stored in a Northern California warehouse blew up in a massive explosion that ignited a wildfire Tuesday in a pre-Fourth of July show, briefly triggering evacuations for nearby residents.

The Oakdale fire started about 6 p.m. Tuesday in Esparto, about 35 miles northwest of Sacramento, after the explosion sparked several nearby spot fires, authorities said.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office warned residents to avoid the area for several days while they investigate the cause of the blast.

“The fire will take time to cool, and once it does, explosive experts must safely enter the site to assess and secure the area,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Footage of the warehouse where the explosion occurred showed plumes of thick black smoke emanating from the structure, and helicopter footage from KCRA showed a burning warehouse with bright sparks shooting out of the structure followed by a large explosion.

Residents in Esparto and Madison were under evacuation orders into Wednesday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The fire started in a sparsely populated area in a warehouse and video shared on social media showed at least two noncommercial buildings burning in the blaze.

By Wednesday morning, the Oakdale fire was 78 acres with no containment as it burns in fire-friendly weather conditions.

Forecasts show the Esparto area will see temperatures reach up to 99 degrees with lows expected to dip into the lower 60s, according to the National Weather Service. Above-normal temperatures are expected to linger through Wednesday, bringing moderate heat risks across the region.

The incident is the latest example of how quickly a fireworks mishap can turn from bad to worse.

In 2020, a couple set off a pyrotechnic during a gender-reveal party in San Bernardino County. The special occasion sparked a 22,000-acre fire that killed a U.S. Forest Service wildland firefighter, destroyed five homes and forced hundreds to evacuate.