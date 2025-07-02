California man was member of white supremacist terror group with ‘hit list’ of officials, feds say

A third person was indicted for supposedly being connected to the group, which allegedly shared their hit list over the messaging app Telegram.

A 24-year-old California man gathered private information on federal officials for an assassination hit list that he shared with other members of a terrorist group known as the “Terrorgram Collective,” according to an indictment unsealed in federal court Wednesday.

Noah Jacob Lamb targeted people the group felt were “an enemy of the cause of white supremacist accelerationism,” and included their photograph, home address, and in some of cases, photos of their spouse, as part of the hit list, according to the federal grand jury indictment.

Targets were listed on cards that were shared in private Telegram channels and group chats, federal officials said. Those cards included an image of a rifle and a short description of why the targets would be eliminated, according to court documents.

Lamb was arrested Tuesday afternoon and is in custody in Sacramento County. He faces eight charges, including conspiracy and soliciting the murder of federal officials.

It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

In September, officials indicted Dallas Humber, 34, of Elk Grove; and Matthew Allison, 37, of Boise, Idaho, for their roles in allegedly circulating several “Terrorgram” videos and publications that promoted carrying out specific crimes, including a list of assassination targets, according to court documents.

Humber and Allison were accused of leading the group and working together with others to distribute a digital publication known as “The Hard Reset,” which provided instructions for making napalm, thermite, chlorine gas, pipe bombs and dirty bombs. Humber allegedly narrated the publication and disseminated it in audiobook form.

They each face 15 counts for soliciting hate crimes, soliciting the murder of federal officials and conspiring to provide material support to terrorists, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

According to prosecutors, Lamb’s contribution included recommending that the list begin with a quote from “The Turner Diaries,” a novel about a militia plot that has become a “foundational text of accelerationism” among white supremacists and violent extremists. Prosecutors say Lamb and his co-conspirators were inspired by the novel and wanted to make their own list.

Their alleged targets included politicians, state and local officials, business leaders, advocates and others.

“Individuals on the list were targeted because of race, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity, including federal officials,” Michele Beckwith, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of California, said in a statement. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office will work tirelessly with our partners in law enforcement and in the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate and prosecute those who commit such violations of federal criminal law.”

Authorities say Lamb worked with his alleged co-conspirators from November 2021 through September 2024.

In January, the State Department designated the Terrorgram Collective and three of its members as specially designated global terrorists. They included a Brazilian national, a Croatian resident and a South African man. The group was linked to an October 2022 shooting outside an LGBTQ+ bar in Slovakia, a July 2024 planned attack on an energy facility in New Jersey and a knife attack at a mosque in Turkey.

Times staff writer Brittny Mejia contributed to this report.