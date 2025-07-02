CHP officer dies on duty after suddenly losing control of cruiser, smashing into tree

Officer Miguel Cano died Wednesday morning, the first line-of-duty death for the California Highway Patrol since 2020.

CHP Officer Miguel Cano was on duty in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. He and his partner were en route from an arrest, taking a DUI suspect to the West L.A. CHP Office, which was a few blocks away.

But Cano didn’t make it.

Moments after telling his partner that he didn’t feel well, he lost control of his patrol cruiser and smashed into a tree in Culver City. He was killed. His partner and the suspect they were transporting were injured.

“We are devastated by the loss of Officer Cano, who gave his life while serving the people of California,” said California Highway Patrol Commissioner Sean Duryee in a statement. “His dedication, courage and commitment to public safety will never be forgotten. We stand with his family and our CHP family during this incredibly difficult time.”

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash and what medical emergency Cano may have experienced. Duryee said the officer did not have any known health issues.

Cano, a 34-year-old from Moreno Valley, had been driving south on Bristol Parkway, north of Green Valley Circle at 12:28 a.m. Wednesday, alongside his partner, who was not immediately identified. They had taken into a custody a person allegedly in possession of a firearm, possible cocaine and drug paraphernalia. They feared the suspect could be OD’ing.

Cano administered Narcan as a precaution. Then the partners were headed back to the office when Cano said he didn’t feel well, Duryee said.

Their vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree. Cano was rushed to UCLA Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead around 1:40 a.m.

On Wednesday morning, a solemn cadre of Cano’s fellow officers took part in a procession as the body was transported to the medical examiner’s office.

Cano’s partner sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene, the CHP said. The person in custody was transported to Cedars-Sinai in Marina Del Rey by the Culver City Fire Department. Duryee said their injuries were not severe.

The department’s accident investigation team is leading an investigation into the incident, the CHP said. But investigators have already ruled out a possible exposure to drugs.

“We do not think this was an exposure to drugs,” Duryee said. “The other officer and the subject did not experience any signs or symptoms related to that.”

Cano, who graduated from the CHP Academy in November 2023, is survived by his wife and parents.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement that Cano’s “passing is a heartbreaking loss for the state and the California Highway Patrol.” The governor noted that this was the first line-of-duty death for the CHP since 2020 and that flags at the State Capitol would be flown at half-staff.