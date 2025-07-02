Advertisement
Five hospitalized after suspected drug incident at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall

Aerial view of Los Padrinos
Aerial view of Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-DECEMBER 14, 2023:James Queally, staff writer, Los Angeles Times (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By James Queally
Five people were hospitalized Wednesday morning because of possible drug exposure inside Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey, officials said.

Vicky Waters, the communications director for the L.A. County Probation Department, which oversees the juvenile halls, said the hospitalizations were due to “a suspected overdose and possible exposure to an unidentified substance.”

Youths being held at the hall and probation staff members were among those taken to the hospital on Wednesday morning, Waters said. She did not know what the substance was, where it was found or approximately what time the incident occurred.

Downey police and fire officials were responding to the hall, as well as hazardous materials crews, according to Waters.

Los Angeles, CA - March 06: California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a press conference to announce a lawsuit against the Trump administration over budget cuts to teaching training funds at Ronald Reagan Federal Building on Thursday, March 6, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

A.G. Bonta considers stripping county control of L.A.’s chaotic juvenile halls

For years, conditions at L.A. County’s juvenile halls have been deteriorating in plain sight. But despite entering into a settlement with the county to mandate reform, the California attorney general’s office has done little to force change as kids remain in squalid and dangerous conditions.

The latest incident comes amid ongoing issues with drugs in the county’s juvenile halls.

On Monday, an employee for a nonprofit tutoring company was arrested at Los Padrinos and allegedly found in possession of 170 pills believed to be Xanax. Last month, L.A. prosecutors charged a probation officer with smuggling Xanax into the Secure Youth Treatment Facility at Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar. Several youths also suffered drug overdoses at Los Padrinos in April, not long after probation officials found a large quantity of Xanax inside the facility.

Los Padrinos remains the subject of major scrutiny by state and county officials. In May, a judge ordered more than 100 youths to be moved out of the Downey hall after the facility repeatedly failed investigations carried out by a state oversight body.

California Atty. Gen Rob Bonta also said earlier this year he was mulling a state takeover of L.A. County’s juvenile justice system after years of scandals, riots, drug overdoses and allegations of officers abusing youths.

James Queally

James Queally writes about crime and policing in Southern California, where he currently covers Los Angeles County’s criminal courts, the district attorney’s office and juvenile justice issues for the Los Angeles Times.

