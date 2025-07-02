Passenger bus rolls over in Lancaster, at least 20 people injured

As many as 20 people were injured on July 2 after a bus overturned north of Lancaster. The crash happened around 11:25 a.m. near the intersection of Sierra Highway and West Avenue C, officials said.

A bus carrying at least 20 people hit a set of railroad tracks and rolled over off Sierra Highway in Lancaster on Wednesday morning, ending with the bus on its side, authorities said

One passenger was airlifted out and two others were rushed to the hospital by first responders, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. One person was listed in critical condition, and 16 others did not need immediate transportation via ambulance.

The crash was first reported at 11:17 a.m. near North Sierra Highway and West Avenue C, according to the California Highway Patrol. Firefighters responded to the scene shortly before 11:30 a.m. and traffic in both directions of the highway appeared to be closed as of 1 p.m.

The bus lost control and hit the tracks, causing it to overturn, according to KNBC.

The city of Lancaster notified Union Pacific and Metrolink that the collision appeared to damage the tracks, the station reported.

Train riders were warned to expect delays Wednesday afternoon, according to Metrolink.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.