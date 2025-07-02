Reel in the fun: Californians can fish for free, no license required, for 2 days this summer

Fishing at Castaic Lake — and everywhere else in California — will be free Saturday.

As beaches fill up and grills fire up across California for the Fourth of July weekend, the state is offering another way to enjoy the great outdoors — free fishing, no license required. This Saturday, anyone can cast a line in a lake, river or the ocean without spending a dime.

July 5 will mark the first of two free fishing days offered by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife this summer, with the second falling on Aug. 30, also a Saturday. The days are designed to offer Golden State residents a low-cost way to try out fishing by eliminating the requirement for a sport fishing license.

“Have you ever felt the excitement of watching your bobber suddenly jiggle, then dive out of sight? Or feeling the tap-tap-tap of a bass as it tastes the worm on the end of your line?” said the department in a news release announcing the free fishing days. “If you are new to the sport of fishing, and not sure if you will enjoy it, a great opportunity awaits you.”

The DFW also offers a Fishing in the City program to help residents in urban areas experience the joy of fishing in local ponds stocked with catfish and trout. This program also runs clinics to teach beginner anglers about fishing ethics, fish behavior, how to use tackle, and how to clean and prepare fish for dinner. During the summer, Fishing in the City locations often host youth fishing derbies with free fishing lessons, conservation tips and friendly competitions.

All regular fishing requirements apply during free fishing days, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, fishing hours and stream closures. Report cards also remain required for fishing steelhead, sturgeon or salmon in the Smith and Klamath-Trinity river systems as these species and waterways are closely monitored due to conservation concerns.

Collectively, these regulations are designed to strike a balance between public access to natural resources and the sustainability of California’s freshwater and coastal ecosystems.

Despite these efforts, many fish populations remain threatened in California. The Southern California steelhead trout have been pushed to the brink of extinction as their river habitats have been disrupted by barriers and dams. Commercial fishing of Chinook salmon is prohibited for the third year in a row this year as state regulators seek to help fish stocks recover.

Outside of free fishing days, anglers can purchase recreational fishing licenses and read up on fishing regulations on the DFW’s website.