Advertisement
California

Mom, holding infant, monitors 12-year-old she let move the car. Car hits her, she drops the baby

Authorities were investigating an accident that began with a 12-year-old being given permission to move a car.
(Google Maps)
Andrew J. Campa. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. Campa
Staff Writer Follow
  • A chain of events that began with a 12-year-old moving a car ended with an infant being flown to a hospital with head injuries, authorities said.

A test drive in Victorville resulted in injury and potential criminal charges for a mom who allowed her 12-year-old child to move a car — only for the vehicle to strike the parent, causing her to drop her infant.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies arrived Wednesday about 3:40 p.m. at the gated Rancho Seneca apartment complex, near the 15 Freeway.

Authorities discovered the mother, whom they chose not to name, allowed her 12-year-old to attempt to move the family vehicle into the complex’s parking lot.

Advertisement

The mother stood nearby and watched, holding the infant in arms, as the tween directed the car toward the spot. In the process of parking, the vehicle door slammed into the mother, causing her to fall to the ground and drop the infant.

An investigation is underway after a young child was killed when a motorist drove into a building in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw neighborhood of Los Angeles late Tuesday night.

California

4-year-old boy dies after driver crashes into Los Angeles building and flees

The driver, an unidentified woman, fled the scene in the Crenshaw District before officers arrived and left the boy, a woman and a third passenger behind, the LAPD said.

The infant sustained head injuries, officials said, and was flown nearly 45 miles south to Loma Linda University Medical Center for care. There was no information provided on the severity of the baby’s injuries or whether the mother was also hurt in the incident.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies did not respond to calls for more information.

The Sheriff’s Department referred to the incident as “cruelty to a child” but did not confirm whether the case was forwarded to the San Bernardino County district attorney’s office for possible filing of charges.

Advertisement

The district attorney’s office did not respond to a call or email for comment.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsCrime & Courts
Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement