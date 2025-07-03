Mom, holding infant, monitors 12-year-old she let move the car. Car hits her, she drops the baby

Authorities were investigating an accident that began with a 12-year-old being given permission to move a car.

A test drive in Victorville resulted in injury and potential criminal charges for a mom who allowed her 12-year-old child to move a car — only for the vehicle to strike the parent, causing her to drop her infant.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies arrived Wednesday about 3:40 p.m. at the gated Rancho Seneca apartment complex, near the 15 Freeway.

Authorities discovered the mother, whom they chose not to name, allowed her 12-year-old to attempt to move the family vehicle into the complex’s parking lot.

The mother stood nearby and watched, holding the infant in arms, as the tween directed the car toward the spot. In the process of parking, the vehicle door slammed into the mother, causing her to fall to the ground and drop the infant.

The infant sustained head injuries, officials said, and was flown nearly 45 miles south to Loma Linda University Medical Center for care. There was no information provided on the severity of the baby’s injuries or whether the mother was also hurt in the incident.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies did not respond to calls for more information.

The Sheriff’s Department referred to the incident as “cruelty to a child” but did not confirm whether the case was forwarded to the San Bernardino County district attorney’s office for possible filing of charges.

The district attorney’s office did not respond to a call or email for comment.