Thieves with ‘signal jammers’ snatch $1 million in jewelry in Glendale caper, D.A. says; 7 charged

“Signal jammers” were used in recent L.A. County jewelry store break-ins, according to police.

L.A. prosecutors charged seven people this week with a pair of elaborate jewelry heists involving “signal jammers” that netted the alleged thieves more than $1 million in stolen goods, officials said.

The group, which Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman described as a “South American crime ring,” allegedly stole more than $1 million in goods from Bidrussian Jewelry in Glendale on May 26 after cutting a hole in the roof, according to a news release issued by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Last week, the same group was in the process of carrying out a similar break-in at Rodeo Jewelers in La Verne when they were interrupted by officers from five different police agencies, led by the Glendale Police Department, authorities said.

Advertisement

In the La Verne incident, prosecutors said the defendants used “signal jammers” and cut utility lines that disabled Internet and emergency services in the area.

“To those involved in organized crime targeting businesses in Los Angeles County: No matter how carefully planned your crimes may be, you will be identified, apprehended, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Hochman said in a statement. “Not only do these reckless crimes threaten livelihoods and instill fear in communities, but attempts to avoid detection by disabling emergency services put millions of lives at risk. This will not be tolerated under my watch.”

Jose Millafil, 30; Luka Pazitiani, 27; Javier Sepulveda, 24; Matias Vera, 34; Victor Iturriagalopez, 20; Edson Gonzalez, 33; and Cristian Gonzalezaburto, 30, were each charged with two counts of grand theft, two counts of commercial burglary and vandalism, and cutting a utility line. Each defendant pleaded not guilty during an appearance at the Burbank courthouse Wednesday.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office could not immediately provide information about attorneys representing each defendant.