Go to the beach, just don’t get wet. Bacteria warnings issued ahead of July 4th at 8 beaches

There’s a bacteria warning for the waters off Will Rogers State Beach near the Bel-Air Bay Club.

With the Fourth of July weekend, local beach lovers are ready to hit the shores. Authorities, however, are warning visitors to avoid any beach activities that involve getting wet at eight beaches.

The warnings have been issued ahead of the holiday weekend due to excessive bacterial levels, county officials said.

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department released a statement on Wednesday warning residents to avoid surfing, swimming and any other ocean-water activity after tests indicated that street runoff had increased bacterial levels at certain beaches.

Advertisement

“Swimming in water with bacteria can make you sick or cause skin infections,” the department said in astatement. “Children, the elderly, and those who have weak immune systems are at higher risk of getting sick or infected.”

The department could not estimate when the warnings would be lifted, but state law requires weekly tests be conducted on the waters.

The following beaches were affected:

· Avalon Beach at Catalina Island: the swimming area 50 feet west of Green Pleasure Pier and the Step Beach swim area east of the Casino arch.

Advertisement

· Santa Monica Beach: Santa Monica North Lifeguard Tower 12 and 100 yards up and down the coast from the Wilshire Boulevard storm drain.

· Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove in Malibu: 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

· Will Rogers State Beach: 100 yards up and down coast from the Bel Air Bay Club border fence.

· Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey: the entire swim area.

· Topanga Beach: 100 yards up and down the coast from the Castlerock storm drain.

· Santa Monica Beach: 100 yards up and down the coast from the Santa Monica Pier.

· Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro: the entire swim area.

The health department will issue updates as they become available.