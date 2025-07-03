Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces uncertain future after partial legal victory on sex charges

Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo speaks outside Manhattan federal court Wednesday, after Sean “Diddy” Combs was denied bail after being convicted of prostitution-related offenses but acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

The federal trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs wrapped up this week with a partial victory for the music mogul with jurors finding him guilty of transportation for prostitution, but clearing him of charges that could have kept him behind bars for life.

But the dramatic legal saga that captivated the public and provided a glimpse into the life of one of the nation’s most powerful music figures is far from over. He still faces dozens of civil lawsuits accusing him of misconduct and sexual assault.

“This verdict does not make the civil cases go away, where the burden of proof is much lower,” said Dmitry Gorin, a former sex crimes prosecutor and defense attorney. “The criminal case may have been more successful in state court as to what the government actually proved — domestic violence and extortion.”

And how much time Combs will spend behind bars for the prostitution-related conviction remains unknown.

The jury’s split verdict leaves Combs facing up to 10 years in prison for each of the two counts of prostitution. The jury of eight men and four women found him not guilty of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and racketeering, which could have carried a life sentence. In a letter seeking to keep him in jail, prosecutors listed sentencing guidelines ranging from 51 to 63 months, or just over five years.

Gorin said it’s likely that Combs’ attorneys will push for probation.

“He was found responsible for paying sex workers to travel across state lines, but at the end of the day that is a loss for the government,” he said.

Judge Arun Subramanian also has considerable latitude in deciding just how much time Combs will serve. So far, Subramanian hasn’t gone easy on the celebrity.

He ruled Wednesday that Combs would remain jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until his sentencing hearing, citing past violent incidents that his attorneys acknowledged during the trial.

In explaining his decision, Subramanian referenced testimony by Combs’ ex-girlfriend, identified only as Jane, that the celebrity choked and dragged her during an argument in June 2024 when Combs was aware he was being investigated.

“It is impossible for the defendant to demonstrate by clear and convincing evidence that he poses no danger,” Subramanian said.

Combs’ attorneys had proposed a $1-million bond and offered to surrender his passport, have him undergo drug testing and restrict his travel to New York, Los Angeles and Miami.

In a letter arguing for his release, Combs’ attorneys noted that Combs has children and an 85-year-old mother with various health conditions who would like her son to be her primary caretaker.

“It would be unjust to continue detaining Mr. Combs at the MDC even one day longer, especially since — given the sentencing guidelines for these prostitution offenses — he would otherwise be entitled to serve any additional time imposed at a lower-security facility,” his attorneys wrote.

Still, Subramanian said detention is “mandatory” for the prostitution-related charge, under the law known as the Mann Act. Combs’ sentencing date has not been set, but the judge proposed holding the hearing in October.

During the trial, prosecutors portrayed Combs and his associates as luring female victims, often under the pretense of a romantic relationship. Once he had gained their interest, prosecutors said Combs used force, threats of force, coercion and drugs to get them to engage in sex acts with male prostitutes while he occasionally watched in gatherings that Combs referred to as “freak-offs.”

Jurors heard from three women, two former girlfriends and a personal assistant, who described a culture within the empire that prosecutors likened to a mob-style racketeering operation. In charging Combs with racketeering, the government alleged his company, Bad Boy Entertainment, functioned as a criminal enterprise that threatened and abused women and used members to engage in a litany of crimes including kidnapping, sex trafficking, bribery, arson, forced labor and obstruction of justice.

On the stand, witnesses testified that Combs gave the women ketamine, ecstasy and GHB to “keep them obedient and compliant” during the performances.

In May, as the trial was underway, a reporter asked President Trump about the case, noting he has the power to pardon individuals convicted of federal crimes.

Trump told reporters no one had asked him about pardoning the celebrity. He said he hadn’t been following the case closely and would “certainly look at the facts.”

“I know people are thinking about it,” Trump said. “I think some people have been very close to asking.”