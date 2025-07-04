Advertisement
California

Los Angeles to halt ‘disaster tourism’ buses through Palisades fire zone

Galloway Street in Pacific Palisades is shown on May 28.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Grace Toohey.
By Grace Toohey
Staff Writer Follow

Pacific Palisades neighborhoods were closed to the public for months after a January firestorm devastated the community, but since its recent reopening, there have been sightings of a new, disturbing visitor in the neighborhood: disaster tourists. Busloads of them.

“My office and others have received numerous reports about commercial tour operators conducting disaster tours in the Pacific Palisades,” Los Angeles City Councilmember Traci Park said at a council meeting this week. “They’re looking to profit off of destruction and other people’s losses. It’s really gross and it needs to be stopped.”

In a bid to stop the trend from becoming routine whenever disaster strikes the area, the City Council unanimously approved restricting “disaster tourism” buses from the Palisades fire zone and any disaster zone.

Advertisement

On Jan. 7, the Palisades fire tore through Pacific Palisades and surrounding areas, destroying more than 6,000 structures, many of them homes, and leaving 12 people dead. Although officials vowed to have a speedy recovery, the rebuilding process for the worst disaster in the city’s history has been challenging — and slow.

Park said the tour buses were not only unsettling but also potentially distracting and hazardous for crews continuing to work in the area.

“It’s also ... dangerous because we’re still actively clearing fire debris,” she said.

As a result of the vote on Park’s motion, the city’s Department of Transportation will restrict tour buses from any area declared part of a natural disaster emergency, and the ban will last through the duration of the emergency response.

Advertisement

The motion also called on the department to consider permanent tour bus restrictions in certain areas of the Palisades once the emergency expires, given the Palisades’ narrow, winding and steep streets — potentially unsuitable for large buses even before the fire.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsFiresTransportation
Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement