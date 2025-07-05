Hundreds rescued from “monster rip currents” off Newport Beach on July 4th

Many beachgoers enjoying the waters off Newport Beach on the July 4th holiday were in for a rude awakening. Lifeguards rescued 350 people Friday after the surf turned dangerous.

In one instance, multiple people were rescued from a “monster rip current,” according to social media posts from the Newport Beach Lifeguards .

A group of more than 10 people were pulled far from shore and scattered along a “dog-leg” rip current, which bends and abruptly changes direction. Aerial footage from a police helicopter showed rescuers diving into the water to pull swimmers to the safety of a lifeboat.

Advertisement

10 swimmers rescued from monster rip current

on the 4th of July in Newport Beach, CA. Captured by a Huntington Beach Police helicopter. Today, over 350 rescues were made in Newport Beach alone. #happy4th #swimnearalifeguard pic.twitter.com/nfHb4thTD0 — Newport Beach Lifeguards (@NewportBeachLG) July 5, 2025

As hot summer weather and a long holiday weekend draw people to the beaches, the National Weather Service has issued warnings of dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf on Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, coastal areas of Ventura County and Los Angeles County and along the Malibu coast.

Warnings of strong rip currents and dangerous swimming conditions were also issued for coastal areas of San Diego County and Orange County, with expected surf of 4 to 6 feet. Both warnings will be in effect through Sunday.

“Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore,” the NWS said in its advisory.